How Zach McKinstry and the umpires cost Tigers the lead in Game 2

While replay review is relatively new to baseball, by now we know how this system works. For umpires to overturn their call on the field, the review office needs clear evidence that they were wrong to begin with. This is increasingly true in the postseason, when every call means even more, and can impact the result of a game and series. Let me set the scene: Game 2 in Cleveland, Tigers lead the series 1-0 but are losing the matchup by the same scoreline. With the bases loaded, Tigers shortstop Javy Baez singled up the middle for a two-out, RBI hit. Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler appeared to score on the play.

However, the Guardians challenged a play at third base, suggesting that Zach McKinstry was out at the bag when he was initially ruled safe. If McKinstry were ruled out, it would take the second run off the board in an all-important elimination game. Unfortunately for the Tigers, that's exactly what happened.

After review, Zach Mckinstry was ruled out and the game remains tied at 1 because the runner did not score in time pic.twitter.com/TCkmIxuuZi — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 1, 2025

Did the umpires screw over the Tigers in Game 2?

While there's always a chance the replay office has an angle the ESPN broadcast did not show, it's tough to argue that (based solely on the video provided) there's clear evidence McKinstry was out. Just as Jose Ramirez applied the tag to McKinstry, it appeared the Tigers All-Star got his sliding mitt to the bag just in time. Such is the nature of a bang-bang play. The argument I'd pose here isn't that McKinstry was definitely safe, but that there wasn't any clear evidence to the contrary. If that's the case, then per the MLB rulebook, the call should've stood:

"All reviews are conducted at the Replay Command Center, which is located at Major League Baseball Advanced Media headquarters in New York, by replay officials -- full-time Major League umpires who work shifts at the Replay Command Center in addition to their on-field shifts. Replay officials review all calls subject to replay review and decide whether to change the call on the field, confirm the call on the field or let stand the call on the field due to the lack of clear and convincing evidence."

I'm not sure how, via the replay above, any fan can concretely say whether McKinstry is safe or out, and that's the point.

Zach McKinstry's flaw in judgement shouldn't go unnoticed

While Tigers and baseball fans will rightly focus on the umpires and their decision should Detroit go on to lose this game, McKinstry deserves blame as well. From a young age, baseball players are told never to make the final out on the basepaths. Considering McKinstry was running from first to third, he must've misread the play entirely and assumed the throw was going home.

By trying to move up 90 feet – a play which wasn't necessary given a single in the next at-bat likely would've scored him anyway – McKinstry not only cost his team the chance to extend their lead, but the lead itself. Dingler hadn't crossed home plate prior to the supposed tag on McKinstry, thus the run didn't count.

These are all mistakes that a true postseason contender isn't supposed to make. The Tigers don't have much margin for error in Cleveland.