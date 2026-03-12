Ideal MLB destinations for Albert Pujols, Francisco Cervelli and more WBC managers

Where will Pujols and Molina land? Their WBC performances have only added to the hype.

Over a week into the World Baseball Classic, the tournament has been a hit (pun partially intended) thus far with baseball fans. Those on the East Coast have woken up to early morning first pitches, and games across the world have featured jubilant celebrations, epic home run bat flips, and a glimpse at what baseball’s future might hold.

Naturally, we likely immediately think of the young players on each team, such as Team USA outfielder Roman Anthony or young Brazil standouts Lucas Ramirez and Joseph Contreras. However, a glance into the dugouts shows plenty of familiar faces serving as managers. That includes likely future Hall of Famers Albert Pujols (Dominican Republic) and Yadier Molina (Puerto Rico), the newest Hall of Famer in Andruw Jones (Netherlands), and a former perennial All-Star in Ian Kinsler (Israel). For now, they’re managing in the World Baseball Classic, but could they be destined for a return to the majors?

Albert Pujols, Dominican Republic: Philadelphia Phillies

Pujols has been linked to managerial positions before, and he interviewed with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres this past offseason. Given his pedigree and his experience in the WBC, we might be closer to “when” rather than “if” as it relates to Pujols earning an MLB managerial job.

Albert Pujols announced an optional practice for the Dominican Republic team today, giving the players a well deserved day off.



Junior Caminero stepped up in the clubhouse like a true leader, he rallied the guys, declaring that everyone was hitting the field to practice.



That’s… pic.twitter.com/PY3TWsPLx7 — Master Flip 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) March 7, 2026

Phillies manager Rob Thomson turns 63 in August, and he’s under contract through the 2027 season. Could the two sides move in another direction if this season doesn’t go as planned? If so, Pujols is absolutely worth interviewing, though he’d arrive in Philadelphia under immense pressure, especially with several veterans — most notably Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Zack Wheeler — entering the back half of their careers.

Francisco Cervelli, Italy: New York Yankees

Mar 10, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy manager Francisco Cervelli (29) hugs bullpen catcher Andres Annunziata (77) after defeating the United States at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With just a single pennant through his first eight seasons, Aaron Boone might have the greatest job security of any active MLB manager. At least Joe Girardi won his lone pennant in his second season leading the Yankees, and he topped that off with a 2009 World Series victory. That alone likely kept him as the Yankees’ skipper until his departure following the 2017 season.

Cervelli, a former Yankees prospect who played for the team from 2008 through 2013, aligns with the criteria the Yankees might prioritize if they move on from Boone. Boone and Girardi both played for the Yankees, with the latter serving as an assistant coach under Joe Torre after retiring. Cervelli has gotten his feet wet at the WBC, and he’s shown that he can handle the pressure.

Mark DeRosa, Team USA: MLB Network

DeRosa may not deserve all of the blame for his viral gaffe, but it’s enough of a red flag for us to suggest he stay on television. There are forgivable mistakes, like leaving a reliever in too long or not using a pinch-runner when an aging slugger reaches first base in the latter innings. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like it’s harder to hold a grudge when you win the game. (Which is probably why, despite my frustration with Alex Rodriguez, I’ll forever appreciate his contributions to the Yankees’ 2009 World Series run.)

“I misspoke… Completely misread the calculations.”



Manager Mark DeRosa confirms he did not know Team USA could still be eliminated during pool play pic.twitter.com/n5Gbo3SxcB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 11, 2026

Then, there’s DeRosa managing a game and publicly assuming that his team had already clinched a spot in the next round ... when they hadn’t done so. If the powers that be at Team USA feel that DeRosa is worth keeping for the next World Baseball Classic, that’s their choice. And, yes, a championship would go a long way in helping us temporarily forget how badly he nearly botched pool play. But can we forgive enough to recommend him for a managerial position? Not right now.

Ian Kinsler, Israel: Boston Red Sox

Former Texas Rangers All-Star Ian Kinsler has managed Israel in the World Baseball Classic in 2023 and 2026 | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kinsler spent the final months of the 2018 season in Boston, earning a Gold Glove and winning his first (and only) World Series ring. I’m personally a massive Alex Cora fan, and I think he should be a priority for any team needing a manager if he’s available next offseason.

Because lead executive Craig Breslow didn’t hire Cora, it feels increasingly realistic that the two sides might part ways if the Red Sox don’t have a successful 2026 season. Kinsler has managed Israel in the last two World Baseball Classics, and he was among the sport’s more respected players during his 15-year career. For what it’s worth, Kinsler played for two of this generation’s more notable managers: Ron Washington and Jim Leyland.

Yadier Molina, Puerto Rico: St. Louis Cardinals

Could former All-Star catcher Yadier Molina eventually become the St. Louis Cardinals’ manager? | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

We saved our third and final reunion for last, but for good reason. Molina is currently a special assistant under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, and he’s managed internationally in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League and Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

Sometimes, the fit is simply obvious: Molina remains a beloved figure among Cardinals fans with managerial experience.

Besides, it’s not like players-turned-managers don’t succeed if they join their former teams. The Dodgers brought Dave Roberts back, and he’s won three titles over his 10 years as manager. Boone isn’t perfect, though he’s regularly made the postseason with the Yankees. Mark Kotsay has kept the Athletics afloat and competent amid a disastrous few years. What’s stopping Molina from being next up to thrive?