Inside the NL Central race: Predicting the Brewers path to revenge over Craig Counsell

The Milwaukee Brewers have hit their first rough patch since May, but thanks to their ridiculous stretch from July through mid-August Pat Murphy's club still has firm control atop the NL Central. Despite back-to-back series losses last week the Brewers have a 5.5 game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the central and are inching closer to winning their second consecutive division title without Craig Counsell.

For a while it seemed like Counsell was finally going to get one over on his former club in 2025, as the Cubs held a commanding lead over the Brewers in June. However, the Brewers have shown that the organization is simply better at extracting every last ounce of talent from their players than anyone else in the NL Central, including the Cubs who thought they were getting a difference-maker in the dugout with Counsell.

The Brewers got back on track Monday night, opening up their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 7-5 win. With 30 games left in the regular season, let's look ahead at Milwaukee's next series' leading up until the middle of September and predict when they'll once again get revenge on Counsell by clinching the NL Central.

Aug. 25-28: Diamondbacks @ Brewers

Brandon Woodruff looked great on Monday and then the first five batters reached base and scored to begin the sixth inning. Still, the Brewers' bullpen shut the door on the Diamondbacks and Milwaukee squeaked out a 7-5 win to begin a four-game series. Arizona sold at the trade deadline, but it's not like the Diamondbacks are a complete pushover either and they're actually 13-10 in August.

Brewers split the four-game series and get to 83-52 on the season.

Aug. 29-31: Brewers @ Blue Jays

This upcoming weekend series features a handful of great pitching matchups between the Brewers and Blue Jays. Toronto has the best home record in the American League, so it won't be an easy trip for Milwaukee.

Blue Jays win two of three and the Brewers go to 84-54 with 24 games left.

Sept. 1-4: Phillies @ Brewers

The Brewers return home following their series in Toronto to host the Philadelphia Phillies and although the series begins on Monday they'll get Tuesday Sept. 2, off. In the first half of the season the Brewers swept the Phillies on the road, which included a 17-7 blowout.

Milwaukee wins the series, taking two of three and improves to 86-55.

Sept. 5-7: Brewers @ Pirates

Sadly for the Pittsburgh Pirates you can't even pencil in a win when Paul Skenes is on the mound and it hasn't really mattered for the Brewers. Milwaukee blew out the Pirates at home earlier in August, sweeping a three-game series and outscored Pittsburgh 33-6. That included a 14-0 win over Skenes.

Brewers continue their dominance over the Pirates, sweep and go to 89-55.

Sept. 8-10: Brewers @ Rangers

The Texas Rangers have been a .500 team all season long, but their starting pitching has been pretty good in the second half of the season. As a matter of fact, the Rangers have the No. 1 starters' ERA in the American League since the middle of July. Texas is also much better at home, so Milwaukee may drop this road series.

Brewers lose two of three, but reach the 90-win mark on the season.

Sept. 12-14: Cardinals @ Brewers

The Brewers get an off day after their series in Texas before beginning a six-game home stand that starts with a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. These two division rivals haven't faced off since the middle of June, but the last time they did meet the Brewers won three of four.

Milwaukee is able to fend off St. Louis at home, wins two of three and improves to 92-58.

Sept. 16-18: Angels @ Brewers

The Brewers get another off day between series, which should help the bullpen get some rest and allow Pat Murphy to re-align his rotation any way he likes. The Angels are a middling team that hasn't had a .500 record since early July. This could be the series that puts the Brewers on the doorstep of another division championship.

The Brewers sweep and at 95-58, put all the pressure on the Cubs during the final week and a half of the regular season.

When will the Brewers clinch division?

It won't be easy for the Brewers to clinch the division because the Cubs have an easy schedule to finish out the year. Still, with their current 5.5 game advantage the Brewers may only need to win one game on the road against the San Diego Padres in the final week of September to wrap up the division and keep the Cubs at bay heading into the postseason.