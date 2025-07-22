Insider Robert Murray grades fits for Yankees, Braves and more as MLB Trade Deadline looms

The MLB trade deadline is just over a week away. While this deadline may lack the star power of past years, important pieces will be moved prior to July 31. Familiar contenders like the New York Yankees, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are in positions of power, and should only add to their rosters in the week to come. Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners are in (to some extent) uncharted territory, challenging for postseason berths again and willing to spend big in order to reach their ultimate goal.

The FanSided MLB team put together ideal trade fits for their favorite teams – and in some cases were asked to trade away former postseason heroes. Some of those fits were better than others.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

New York Yankees take a big deadline swing

The New York Yankees are clearly after Eugenio Suarez to play third base and slug monstrous bombs for them down the stretch, but … who isn’t? What Suarez lacks is versatility; he can’t cover short in a pinch, and his arrival would force the Yankees to keep Oswald Peraza around (or acquire an additional backup shortstop). We know Brian Cashman loves to one-stop shop. Why doesn’t he call the Royals instead and try to package Maikel Garcia (aka Jazz Chisholm’s enemy) and Seth Lugo together?

-Adam Weinrib

Murray: I like this fit. It gives the Yankees two of what they need: another infielder and a starting pitcher. Garcia is 25, signed long-term and can play numerous positions, not to mention an impact player. Lugo has been terrific this year (2.94 ERA) and has a player option for next year, so perhaps he’s more than a couple month rental. But odds are he’ll opt out. The only hesitation I have is that this package would cost the Yankees a ton. One player? Sure. Both? That will be difficult.

Grade: 7/10

Braves forced to trade Marcell Ozuna out west

The Braves pretty clearly are going to be doing some amount of selling at the trade deadline and Marcell Ozuna has fallen out of favor of late. He isn’t the player he once was and it is fair to wonder if the hip injury that was bothering Ozuna earlier in the season is still a problem. To me, the Mariners seem like an easy fit. They need actual offense, have a notoriously aggressive general manager in Jerry Dipoto that has had to behave the last few years, and Ozuna shouldn’t cost too much given his struggles and his pending free agency. A couple mid-tier prospects to Atlanta and it feels like this deal could work out for everyone.

-Eric Cole

Murray: I like where your head is at in giving the Mariners a bat, but a couple mid-tier prospects for Ozuna seems hefty. He has a great history, but has struggled this year and also sat for three consecutive games. Not to mention that he has 10-and-5 rights, so he has the ability to veto any trade. Would he really wanna go to Seattle in a non-hitter friendly ballpark?

Grade: 5/10

Mets add to their bullpen in a big way

Edwin Diaz has looked like his 2022-self for much of the season, but the rest of this Mets bullpen has been hit-or-miss, particularly lately. Adding a high-end late-game reliever like David Bednar to set things up for Diaz would go a long way, and also give the Mets a security blanket at the closer position if Diaz chooses to opt out of his contract and walk this upcoming offseason. There figure to be plenty of high-end relievers available, but Bednar shouldn’t cost as much as the others as he’d only come with one additional year of club control. If the Mets take a big swing, I’d be shocked if it wasn’t for a reliever.

-Zachary Rotman

Murray: I don’t hate it. David Stearns has a history of loving to build the bullpen and Bednar would be a terrific option ahead of Diaz. Does he pay a premium to acquire an eighth inning piece though? Word is, the price to acquire Bednar is high. That part I’m not so sure about. Adding to the rotation and perhaps center field are the other areas that Stearns has identified. Maybe he surprises me but I’ll predict the Mets look elsewhere for pitching.

Grade: 5/10.

Tigers pass on Eugenio Suarez for pitching help

Assuming Suarez is off the table for the Tigers (he’s not, but whatever), Detroit ought to consider a major swing at a bullpen arm. I understand they have lineup and rotation needs as well, but if their recent rough stretch has exposed anything for me, it’s that the back-end of their ‘pen needs some work if they want to make a real postseason run. One of Raisel Iglesias or Ryan Helsley could do the trick. Robert may roast me for this, but Tigers fans are haunted by the ghosts of bullpens’ past. Save us, Mr. Murray.

-Mark Powell

Murray: Here I am to save you! I like this a lot, and think a bullpen arm would do the Tigers some good. Iglesias is definitely available - Atlanta is willing to listen on any rental player - and Helsley is a pending free agent and St. Louis will listen as well. Helsley will cost more, but either would be great fits for the World Series hopeful Tigers.

Grade: 7.5/10

Red Sox need rotation help, but can they get it?

No matter how the Red Sox continue out of the All-Star break, Craig Breslow simply has to buy at the trade deadline, and do so aggressively — he’s promised it too many times at this point, doubling down time and again post-Devers trade. Boston needs a No. 2 starter behind Garrett Crochet and, with all due respect to Joe Ryan, the fact that the Nationals are listening on Mackenzie Gore is more enticing to me. Breslow and various reports have mentioned eyeing a pitcher with club control given that Giolito and Buehler could walk after this year, and Gore still has two years beyond 2025. Could the Red Sox send Abreu/Duran plus Franklin Arias, and Connelly Early, or something like that, to pique Washington’s interest, or am I just dreaming, Robert?

-Cody Williams

Murray: You’re either dreaming or you’re on your XBox. Gore isn’t gonna get traded. Yeah, the Nats are listening. But this is what all teams do at this time of the year. It’s standard procedure. The Red Sox will get a starting pitcher but it won’t be Gore. I’m sorry, Cody. I still love you.

Grade: 2/10 (A for effort though)