It's time for the Cubs to call it quits with disappointing former top prospect

The Cubs need to find a better option in their rotation before their playoff hopes slip further away.

A former top prospect, Jordan Wicks, has struggled badly in his first two starts of the season for Chicago.

Once the Cubs No. 7 prospect per Baseball America, Chicago starting pitcher Jordan Wicks has had an up-and-down early career in the Windy City. Wicks made his second start of the season on Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals but suffered an eerily similar result: a quick hook and, ultimately, a defeat. The Cubs may lack pitching depth, but every time Wicks takes the mound they're at a severe disadvantage.

Wicks has an ERA over 15 in two starts. He attributes most of that failure to what he called one bad inning in Pittsburgh, but it really isn't that simple.

Season ERA 2023 4.41 2024 5.48 2025 6.28 2026 15.63

Jordan Wicks hasn't been good enough for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals | Joe Puetz/GettyImages

The Cubs called on Wicks thanks to a littany of injuries to their starting rotation, including Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton. The 26-year-old hasn't delivered.

“One really bad inning in Pittsburgh, I mean, outside of that, I don't really think I've thrown the ball terribly,” Wicks said. “I haven't gotten great results, but you know, if you get consumed with the results in this [game], it'll drive you nuts. I've got to control what I can control and focus on that and hope to just continue to execute pitches. ... Hopefully, eventually the tides will turn.”

If Wicks isn't careful he's going to find himself back in Triple-A Iowa sooner rather than later. Unlike his last start against the Pirates — in which he gave up five runs in the first inning — Wicks had some fight in him. The Cardinals had a far lower barrel rate this on Sunday than Pittsburgh did just one Wicks start prior. None of it mattered.

“I thought I made decent pitches,” Wicks said. “I mean, just kind of got singled to death in the first inning. You could be frustrated by it, but at the end of the day, there's really not a whole lot I can do about that. I just tried to keep making pitches after that, and I felt like I controlled my emotions well, slowed the game down a lot better than I did previously.”

Craig Counsell and the Cubs can do better than Jordan Wicks

Chicago Cubs v. Pittsburgh Pirates | Joe Sargent/GettyImages

Wicks has given up 11 runs in just over six innings pitched. I don't care how many injuries the Cubs have suffered in the starting rotation, surely they can find a better option somewhere in their minor-league system. Craig Counsell is not in a position to preach patience, as the Cubs have already been surpassed by both the Brewers and Cardinals in the NL Central, relinquishing their early division lead.

Jaxon Wiggins, the Cubs No. 3 prospect, has an ERA over five in Iowa. While that leaves much to be desired, the biggest reason the former second-round pick hasn't been promoted to Chicago is due to elbow inflammation.

Whether it be Frankie Montas, Wade Miley or a trade acquisition, the Cubs need reinforcements in the rotation. Wicks isn't cutting it, and so far has been a guaranteed loss every time he takes the bump.

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