It took a week for Aaron Boone to prove the Yankees wrong for bringing him back

Unlike in previous seasons, it's impossible to pin all of the New York Yankees problems on Aaron Boone. While the veteran manager was far from perfect in New York's 2025 season and subsequent playoff 'run', if we can even call it that, even he will readily admit he has not met the Yankees expectation when they hired him, which was to win their 28th World Series title during his tenure. Yet, Boone's relationship with Brian Cashman and the front office has netted him more job security than most previous Yankees skippers. Hal Steinbrenner also seems...completely fine with Boone's incompetence year-in and year-out.

The Yankees were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Oct. 8 by the Toronto Blue Jays. In fact, they were humiliated by Toronto in the aftermath, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined the FOX crew to celebrate with Red Sox legend David Ortiz, and the Blue Jays partied to 'New York, New York' in the visiting locker room. All that is par for the course with these Yankees, who have come up short in the postseason time and time again despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball.

At Boone and Cashman's end-of-season press conference just a week later, the Yankees leaders offered some takeaways from this failed campaign, and also a few revelations that reflect poorly on management. Again – it's not all Boone's fault – but it doesn't shed a glowing light on him by any means.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Aaron Boone looks much worse at Yankees end-of-season presser

On Thursday, Boone was asked why fans should have confidence that these Yankees will finally get over the hump in 2026. His answer didn't inspire much confidence.

"I don't know - the reality is, we've had a really good club. In certain years, probably one of the best clubs in the league. All I know is, it's time to dust ourselves off and try to build another club that puts us in position to take a run again," Boone said from the comfort of his podium. "I don't know what to tell you. We have a lot of really good people here...that are working our tails off to put us in the best position to take our shot every year."

Boone even went a step further, saying that until he takes the Yankees to the mountaintop, he doesn't necessarily know what it takes. While he still has confidence in himself as a leader, Boone claimed that he can't make Yankees fans feel any better about the reality of their situation. Reading between the lines, Boone knows he can regularly take this team to the postseason, but he has no idea what is separating the Yankees from regular World Series favorites like the Dodgers, or even the AL East-winning Blue Jays. That's a tough pill to swallow.

How Aaron Boone and the Yankees mismanaged Anthony Volpe

The theme of the Yankees 2025 season can be told through shortstop Anthony Volpe. While the Gold Glove winner has plenty of potential year after year, he continues to fall short at the plate and in his basic development as a former top prospect. All of that potential has gone to waste for a player the Yankees once felt could be their next franchise cornerstone. In the playoffs specifically, Volpe was apparently dealing with a severe shoulder injury. Volpe has since undergone surgery, but his playoff struggles make a lot of sense in context. There's little wonder why he was a guaranteed out in most of his plate appearances.

Still, Boone had little regret in playing Volpe through his injury. He doesn't think the injury impacted Volpe at the plate, though his numbers certainly suggest otherwise.

Aaron Boone says he doesn’t second-guess playing Anthony Volpe so much despite his injury



He emphasized that he doesn’t think Volpe’s shoulder injury had an impact on his play pic.twitter.com/HAXu3PMn2R — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 16, 2025

Cashman disagreed when asked on Thursday, saying that his shoulder injury did impact his play. Cashman essentially went against his word from earlier in the season. The lack of continuity between Cashman and Boone is concerning long term, as the Yankees haven't managed injuries well in the past, either – look no further than Anthony Rizzo's concussion in 2024.

Now, Volpe will be out at least five months after undergoing surgery, and the Yankees could be shorthanded heading into spring training as a result. Does that sound like a manager who can handle the game's biggest stage? I think not.