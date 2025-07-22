It's no secret that the first, second and third priority for the Chicago Cubs at this month's trade deadline is to add a starting pitcher to their rotation, preferably one capable of starting a playoff game behind Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd. But while Jed Hoyer has been extremely open about his wishlist, he doesn't want the rest of the league to think that he's desperate; acting out of desperation this time of year is the surest way to do something you'll regret.

Unfortunately, he might not have that luxury anymore. Not after young righty Ben Brown got lit up in Monday's loss to the Kansas City Royals, allowing seven runs (six earned) in four innings of work after taking over for opener Ryan Brasier.

This was Chicago's first time seeing Brown in almost month, since Imanaga's return from the IL bumped him down to Triple-A Iowa. He'd struggled mightily up to that point pitching to a 5.57 ERA across his first 16 appearances (14 starts). But another injury, this time to Jameson Taillon, forced the Cubs to give him a second chance ... to all too predictable results.

Touch em' all Salvador Perez pic.twitter.com/kavqKnkb4J — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) July 22, 2025

In the aftermath of that debacle, plenty of Cubs fans were quick to blame manager Craig Counsell, who not only gave Brown the start but stuck with him long past the point at which it became clear that the young righty didn't have it. But really, what was Counsell supposed to do? Taillon and Justin Steele are unavailable, and while Chicago has an enviable farm system, there aren't any readymade alternatives waiting at Triple-A.

Counsell gave Brown another chance despite all available evidence not because he wanted to, but because he had to — Hoyer's roster gave him no other choice. And likewise, Hoyer now has no choice but to find an upgrade come hell or high water, because running Brown out there every fifth day feels untenable at this point. Which is not the place you want to be in as an executive days ahead of the trade deadline.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Ben Brown's latest disaster puts Cubs on the clock

Brown simply does not have what it takes to turn a big-league lineup over multiple times right now. He's essentially a two-pitch pitcher, throwing his fastball and curve over 95% of the time, and he doesn't command those two pitches well enough to make it work against the best hitters in the world. Counsell tried to mitigate that weakness by using Brasier as an opener and only relying on Brown for the middle innings, but eventually the Royals were able to pounce.

That means that Hoyer is really in a bind. Everyone with eyes knows that the Cubs can't enter the stretch run with Brown and Colin Rea as 40% of the team's rotation, not with the scorching-hot Milwaukee Brewers now threatening to take control of the NL Central. But the lack of difference-making starters available right now means that this is a seller's market; Hoyer has vanishingly few places he can go to get the sort of arm he needs, and the clock is ticking. Luckily, there is one solution that could work without breaking the bank.

Merrill Kelly is the obvious best option for Jed Hoyer

Finding a pitcher who could reasonably start a playoff game isn't easy right now. Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen look like shells of themselves, Seth Lugo and Mitch Keller are difficult to trust and guys like Joe Ryan, Edward Cabrera and Kris Bubic likely aren't available for anything less than a king's ransom (if that).

But if Chicago's looking for a postseason-proven starter who's actually pitching like it right now, the team could do a lot worse than Arizona Diamondbacks righty Merrill Kelly. Kelly isn't going to set the world on fire with his stuff, but he keeps hitters off-balance (3.32 ERA so far this season), and he was nails during Arizona's run to the World Series in 2023. Plus, as a pending free agent this winter, he likely wouldn't cost the Cubs the very top of their farm system to get.

Of course, the D-backs might know that, and they might look at what the Cubs have in-house and demand someone like top pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins in return. Chicago can balk at that asking price if they want, but at this point, what's the alternative?