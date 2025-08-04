It took less than a week to prove Padres right about their riskiest trade

The San Diego Padres made so many deals at the MLB trade deadline that watching their games the past few days comes with the risk of a jump scare. Like, "Ah! It's Ryan O'Hearn!" Or, "Where did Freddy Fermin come from?" The most unforgettable trade, though, was the deal that brought flamethrower Mason Miller (and JP Sears) to San Diego in exchange for a package of prospects headlined by Leo De Vries, the No. 3 prospect in baseball.

San Diego gave up a breathtaking package for Miller; literally, I'm sure Padres fans everywhere gasped when they saw De Vries was part of the return. But about a week into Miller's time with the Padres, he's delivered on the field and quickly won over the hearts of San Diego with his excitement off the field, too.

In his one appearance with the Padres, Miller hit 103 MPH with his fastball and recorded a scoreless eighth inning against the Cardinals. Lots more of that is likely coming from him.

Off the field, Miller seems to be embracing San Diego and its fans, which honestly probably isn't that hard. It's the most temperate city in the United States and the food is great and the team is good and the stadium is loud.

Mason Miller will fit right in with Padres

I kid! Miller does seem legitimately excited to be in San Diego... and is already on board to hate the Padres' Southern California rival, too. "They told me right away, you know obviously, you know, that we don't like those guys a whole lot. I haven't really had a rivalry to that extent... Not a rivalry to the sense of the Padres and the Dodgers," Miller told Foul Territory.

"They told me right away that we don't like those guys a whole lot."



Mason Miller is PUMPED to be part of the Padres rivalry with the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/ix6wSkexxb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 4, 2025

Hating the rival of your new team is the best way to win over a city. Miller probably doesn't actually hate the Dodgers yet, but... this is a good start.

Yes, it took a lot to add Miller. But he's a 26 year-old lockdown bullpen arm with team control for multiple years who is quickly embracing his new team and city. A week in to the Mason Miller experience, it's smooth sailing.

Padres are living on the edge with massive deadline moves

Perhaps the biggest reason that Padres fans were hesitant to fully get on board with the Miller trade is that... they might not need him. Already one of the best bullpens in baseball, there wasn't even a clear need for Miller's services.

And I, quite frankly, don't care. Gather as many good players as possible. Horde all the good relievers. Make all the trades. AJ Preller is a madman, and I think that's awesome. He told ESPN that, "I've traded MVP-caliber players, Cy Young-caliber players, All-Stars, and over 25 years later, I'm in this chair and won a lot of games."

Kind of a badass thing to say, I can't lie. Preller and I abide by the same mantra; just get good players. Having "too many" good players is how you win World Series titles.

The Mason Miller trade won't really feel like its completed until we see just how good Leo De Vries will be. But I'll stick my neck out and say that regardless of what his development looks like, history will absolve the Padres of this deal.