It took one at-bat for Jurickson Profar to dash Braves fans' dreams

Atlanta Braves fans hoped Wednesday would be the turning point the team had been looking for all season. Jurickson Profar was set to return from his 80-game suspension and provide the lineup with a major spark, swapping his above-average bat for Alex Verdugo's ... less than above-average one.

Well, it was revealed before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels that Spencer Schwellenbach suffered an elbow fracture, the Braves gave up a pair of runs before even stepping up to the plate and, in Profar's first at-bat off the restricted list, he did something Braves fans are far too used to: Strike out.

Not only did Profar strike out, but he fanned with the bases loaded and only one out, and his at-bat ended when he whiffed at. a pitch nowhere near the strike zone. Sure enough, the Braves didn't score and still trail 2-0 as of this writing.

...and he struck out on four pitches, flailing at a strike-3 fastball way outside. https://t.co/QzKKJPvnc5 — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) July 2, 2025

Ultimately, this is exactly how Atlanta's season has gone. Braves fans are far from surprised.

Braves fans quickly found out Jurickson Profar is far from a savior

As if that first at-bat wasn't disappointing enough, Profar's second at-bat saw him fly out with a pair of runners on. Yes, the outfielder has now stranded five base runners in two at-bats since returning. Not great!

To be fair, Profar's flyout was well struck, coming in at 100.5 mph off the bat. Braves fans don't care, though, and honestly, nor should they. Profar's suspension cost the Braves dearly, and with the team where they are right now, they need him swinging a hot bat immediately, as unfair as that might be.

The Braves had arguably the worst left field situation in the majors once Profar went down, so Atlanta fans hoped Profar's return would lengthen the lineup. For the first time in what feels like weeks, the top of the lineup did its job - the struggling Marcell Ozuna even reached base in his first two at-bats! Yet, Profar came up short twice in huge spots.

The odds of the Braves going on a huge run to get themselves back into the postseason race are objectively slim, especially with their two best starting pitchers sidelined for who knows how long. The one thing that could possibly save the Braves right now would be the offense finally pulling its weight. Getting a shot in the arm from a returning All-Star would go a long way, but alas, that might be too much to ask for.

Braves fans have no idea what to expect from Jurickson Profar

Ultimately, what makes this whole situation so frustrating is that nobody really knows what to expect from Profar. He didn't get caught for PEDs during his breakout last season, but Braves fans are understandably skeptical that he'll be able to replicate those numbers following his suspension. Prior to his 2024 breakout, Profar was nothing more than a journeyman. This lineup needs more than that.

Early returns from Profar are mixed, as he had one fairly good at-bat and one brutal one. Obviously, it's too early to come to any conclusions, but Profar doesn't deserve any benefit of the doubt. All Braves fans can do is hope that with more reps, he'll get going. That actually happening, though, feels unrealistic right now.