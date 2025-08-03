It took one game for the Cubs to look like the surprise deadline winners

With the MLB trade deadline is is the rear view mirror, the focus now shifts to the final stretch of the season. Many teams were winners and losers at the trade deadline, and it will be interesting to watch to see how they perform in the final stretch of the season and the postseason.

One team that was considered a winner at the trade deadline was the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are currently in a tight race with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central and the best record in the National League. The Cubs currently hold a 64-46 record and are two games back of the Brewers

Willi Castro off to a hot start with the Cubs

The Cubs made several moves at the trade deadline to improve their roster. One of those moves was acquiring left fielder Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins. In his first game with the Cubs, Castro recorded two hits and two runs, which included a triple in his second at-bat in a Chicago uniform. The Cubs ended up losing the game 4-3 to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon but that didn't stop Cubs fans from falling in love with Castro quickly.

Willi Castro rips a triple in his 2nd at-bat as a Cub 👏 pic.twitter.com/8PfpDrKZmM — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 2, 2025

The Cubs are hoping that Castro can provide them with a spark on offense and be a valuable addition heading into a final stretch that will make or break their standing in the playoffs.

The NL Central division race between the Cubs and the Brewers will be one of the most intriguing storylines to follow over the next month. The Cubs are looking to clinch a division title for the first time since 2020, and the Brewers are aiming for their third straight NL Central crown.

Castro's career before the Cubs hasn't been exceptional

Before being traded to the Cubs at the deadline, Castro played four seasons with the Detroit Tigers and three with the Twins. This season, Castro has a .248 batting average with 27 RBIs and 10 home runs.

Castro has experience playing in the postseason, which will be beneficial to the Cubs in the playoffs. He played six games in the playoffs with the Twins in 2023, recording three hits, one run, and one RBI with a postseason batting average of .200. Castro will spend quality time in both the outfield and infield, as he started at second base for the Cubs today.