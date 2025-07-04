It's time for the Yankees to make a decision on trading top prospect Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones is not the No. 1 prospect in the New York Yankees minor league system any longer but he still posseses the potential to become a borderline star in the majors. That's why it's time for GM Brian Cashman and his staff to make a definitive decision on the young power hitters' future in the Bronx.

A recent poll conducted by The Athletic ranked Jones as the fifth most likely prospect to be moved ahead of this year's MLB Trade Deadline. The piece reasonably postulates that Jones will only be moved in a trade that brings an impact player back to manager Aaron Boone's club.

It's time for the Yankees to either stick or twist regarding Jones' future. He's a 24-year-old outfielder playing in AAA which shows he does not have much left to accomplish at the minor league level. New York should either commit to him as a starter in 2026 or move him for a player who better fits their roster needs. The argument for both paths deserve serious consideration.

The case for the Yankees trading Spencer Jones

There's a reason why Jones isn't the No. 1 prospect in Cashman's system any longer. He really struggled to make solid contact in Double-A for a significant amount of time. Jones deserves credit for making some swing changes to help him square up more pitches but he's never going to contend for a batting crown.

It's distinctly possible that Jones always swings and misses too often to be anything more than a fourth outfielder at the major league level. Scouts who like his game will see borderline All-Star potential due to his elite power tool. Those who aren't as optimistic might think his swing will always have too many holes to help a team with legitimate World Series aspirations.

The obvious upside to dealing Jones now is that the Yankees can do so from a position of strength. Selling Jones off now would give Cashman a chance to leverage him as the headline prospect in a deal that could net New York an impact player at a position of need.

Jones could be the top prospect leaving the Bronx in a trade for someone like Eugenio Suarez or even Sandy Alcantara. Neither is a sure-fire All-Star, but both veterans probably possess median outcomes that exceed Jones' projections at the next level.

Critics of Cashman's propensity to "prospect hug" should rejoice at this argument of why it's time for the Yankees to deal Jones. It's not a decision that can be made without risk but it could help steady the ship for the Yankees in 2025.

The case for holding on to Spencer Jones

Turning into an All-Star might not be the most likely outcome for Jones, but it's squarely within the realm of possibility. The Yankees' continued need to control payroll makes the idea of having a homegrown prospect turn into an All-Star too good for the franchise to turn down.

The Yankees can get loads of utility out of Jones if he turns out to be an average starter with above-average power in the outfield. Remember, he is not a slow-footed corner outfielder that is going to be a negative on defense. Jones might have the foot speed and instincts to hold up at center in the majors. The value of a cost-controlled, 25+ home run outfielder that plays average defense in center is extraordinary.

It's important to note that Aaron Judge is the only Yankee outfielder with a certain long-term place in the team's lineup. Both Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger are slated to hit free agency in the offseason. Sliding Jones into either of their roles could allow the Yankees to enjoy an increase in offensive production at a significantly lower salary.

So what will the Yankees do with Spencer Jones?

The Yankees are one significant injury away from calling Jones up to the majors and giving him significant at-bats. That should make the organization more inclined to hold on to him at the deadline. Things might be different if the Yankees had real faith in any of their other outfield prospects to make an impact before the end of the 2026 campaign.

Things could always change if another team blows the Yankees away with an offer for Jones. Similarly, New York might shift their position if a potential star becomes available at a position of need.

The odds still favor Jones staying with the franchise and being given an opportunity to fight for a starting spot in the outfield next spring. That might not mollify Yankee fans desperate to see a big deal at the deadline, but it's the right move for the long-term health of the roster.