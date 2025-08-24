Jac Caglianone and 4 post-hype prospects who will bounce back big-time in 2026

The 2026 season was a season that had a lot of optimism about some of baseball’s top prospects. The Boston Red Sox took the forefront with promoting their three top prospects this season to MLB and finally letting the core they’ve nurtured for years get a chance to shine on the big stage.

But as much hype as it was to get some of the top MLB prospects to The Show, not all of them shined right away. Some needed some stints back in the minors to regroup. The 2025 season is almost over. As we look ahead to next year, here’s some of the top prospects that lost some luster in 2025, but are destined to bounce back next season.

Jac Caglianone, Kansas City Royals

Nearly a year after being drafted by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 6 overall pick in 2025, Jac Caglianone made his MLB debut with the Royals. In 41 MLB games, his stats don’t quite back up his hype as one of the top prospects entering the season. He’s slashing a disappointing .147/.205/.280. That certainly gives him something to build toward for next season.

The good thing for him is he got a chance to rotate into the starting lineup this year and get his feet wet with the top tier of professional baseball. The Royals could still make the postseason, but it's unclear if Caglianone would make that roster. This offseason will be paramount in becoming a future cornerstone for the Royals.

Kansas City has invested in their youth and Caglianone fits the bill. This season isn’t a true evaluation of what Caglianone can be in Kansas City. But it’s a starting point and the good thing to have is direction. Next season, he should be in a much better position to have a bigger impact.

Kristian Campbell, Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox sending Kristian Campbell back to the WooSox isn’t about teaching him a lesson or giving him a short leash. It’s about protecting their long-term investment. Hardly a month into his MLB career after Boston named Campbell to the Opening Day roster, they handed him an eight-year, $60 million contract extension. They want to make sure he’s playing his best baseball for a long time in MLB.

Campbell started his MLB tenure hot, winning Rookie of the Month in March/April, but had since fizzled out. That’s why Boston sent him back to the minors and it could be what propels him for a big 2026. Next year, Boston should have more clarity with its infield. That should allow their young stars to thrive and get some consistency while also not putting too much on their plate.

The Red Sox were loading up on pressure for their young stars so the fact that Campbell avoided all of that and was sent down to fine tune his hitting is for the best. The Red Sox are banking on a big 2026 from him and after getting a taste of MLB ball in 2025, it should motivate him more than ever to thrive next year.

Brett Baty, New York Mets

Brett Baty has had an odd tenure with the New York Mets. He came with a lot of hype as the No. 12 pick in the 2019 draft. But he’s been see-sawing between the MLB and Triple A ball and it’s created this odd plateau where the Mets are waiting for him to make that jump to being an every day starter.

An injury to Jesse Winker gave him more time in the Mets, but he hasn’t quite been that player that takes this offense to the next level. The good thing with him is that the team doesn’t rely on him to be great. That said, the Mets have annual pressure to reach the postseason and make some noise. Thanks to Juan Soto’s massive deal, they don’t have the luxury to rely exclusively on free agents.

They have to hope some of their prospects turn potential into reality. Baty doesn’t have as long of a leash as he once had to get better. But this year should be enough motivation for him to excel in 2026.

Jordan Walker, St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker has had one of the more bizarre MLB careers. He’s had a short leash with the Cardinals and has essentially been inconsistent since his professional debut. He’s been up-and-down in St. Louis, and the Card have even flirted with trading him, but ultimately have given him another chance. He’s been back-and-forth between St. Louis and Memphis. At some point, Walker has to put it together, why can’t that be in 2026.

This season, Walker is slashing .229/.285/.605 with the Cardinals. You can’t blame St. Louis for expecting better. Next year, Walker either has to prove to the Cardinals he’ll be better, or they could send him to another team to find his MLB footing.

Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs flirted with the idea of adding Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline. Doing that might have either forced them to bump him out of the lineup or even optioned him back to Iowa. The Cubs restoring faith in Shaw is proof they believe he’ll breakthrough in 2026.

Shaw made his MLB debut on Opening Day. Though he did float between the majors and minors early on, he’s a player the Cubs believe in. Pete Crow-Armstrong showed them the way of investing in their youth; Shaw is their project.