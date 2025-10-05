Jackson Chourio update and more insider notes from Cubs-Brewers Game 1

The Milwaukee Brewers were leading the Chicago Cubs, 9-1, in the second inning, American Family Field was rocking. And then Jackson Chourio pulled up lame at first base.

And the vibe among the 42,678 in attendance changed in an instant.

Chourio left the game with right hamstring tightness, the same hamstring that sidelined the dynamic outfielder for a month earlier in the season. He received an MRI after the game, and walked through the clubhouse without a limp. He said that while he showed frustration on his way back to the clubhouse after being removed, he feels okay and that “it was kind of a little bit more precautionary.”

“Compared to the last time this happened,” Chourio said, “I feel like I’m in a very good position.”

The Brewers better hope so. Chourio is Milwaukee's young superstar, a 21-year-old phenom who burst onto the scene last postseason and picked up where he left off in Game 1 on Saturday — going 3-for-3 with three RBI to kick off this National League Divisional Series. The Brewers' lineup is deep, but no player is Chourio. Even Pat Murphy admitted that that it “could be devastating” losing Chourio for any amount of time.

For now, Chourio is optimistic that he avoided anything serious. But the Brewers and the state of Wisconsin will hold their collective breaths as they await the news on Chourio’s status for Game 2 and beyond.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Craig Counsell stands by decision to start Matthew Boyd

The Chicago Cubs’ decision to start Matthew Boyd on three days’ rest was immediately criticized when it was announced earlier this week. And after Boyd allowed six runs (two earned) across just 0.2 innings of work, the shortest outing by a Cubs starter in a postseason game since Hank Borowy in Game 7 of the World Series in 1945, that decision looks like a massive blunder.

For Craig Counsell, he was confident the low pitch count from Boyd's previous start would have no impact on him for Game 1. Counsell said Boyd “has been our best starting pitcher” and that the “whole organization felt comfortable putting Matt Boyd on the mound today.” But from the first batter of the game, Boyd left pitches up and in the strike zone. The Brewers, with a deep and potent lineup, took advantage.

Before Game 1, Counsell said that the Brewers have taken on Pat Murphy’s identity, specifically in the fact that “they don’t swing a lot". :Like their team doesn’t swing a lot," Counsell said. "Because he tells them not to swing.” In Game 1, multiple Brewers players said it was a focal point to be aggressive at the plate, with Caleb Durbin saying specifically to be aggressive on the fastball for any pitcher — but especially Boyd.

One other note on Matthew Boyd

Before Boyd signed with the Cleveland Guardians in June of 2024, the Brewers expressed serious interest in the left-hander.

Bullpens

Something to watch going forward: how aggressive each team is in deploying its bullpen.

Both Murphy and Counsell noted how the off days in the series, and the day off between Games 1 and 2 specifically, change how each team can manage their relievers.

Counsell: “There are some of our pitchers that are still feeling the effects of that last series. You have to acknowledge that, right? We had some guys work really hard. … But the off-days do change bullpen usage a thousand percent. They do. There’s three off-days in a five-game series. That changes what a reliever can do, no question about it. It changes, like, who your starters are going to be for the series.”

Murphy: “The schedule of this five-game series is the reason you’d look at the bullpen way differently. It’s different than regular season. It’s the tournament, as they say. … But in the tournament now, you’ve got to take advantage of the off-days, and the way you take advantage of it is you can be more aggressive with – both teams can be more aggressive with your bullpen.”

With Boyd only going 0.2 innings and Michael Soroka managing just one inning after him, the Cubs’ bullpen was in position to be heavily used once again. But Aaron Civale and Ben Brown combined to pitch 6.1 shutout innings and allow only four hits while striking out six batters. “Aaron and Ben did a heck of a job," Counsell said. "Super important. Our relievers are completely reset. We can work with Monday’s game however we want to.”