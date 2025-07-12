Jacob Misiorowski already broke a seemingly unbreakable Paul Skenes record

Five games. That's how many games Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski threw in MLB before being named an MLB All-Star, an honor he received on Friday night. A pretty stunning ascent from MLB debut to MLB All-Star, "Miz" has gone 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA in his five games, the most recent a six-inning domination of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which he struck out 12 and walked just one.

Misiorowski likely has many ASG nods coming in his future, but this is a pretty stunning development so early into his career. It's unprecedented — literally! Misiorowski breaks Paul Skenes' record of 11 games from MLB debut to MLB All-Star, a record he set just last year.

He will join teammates Freddy Peralta and Trevor Megill in Atlanta, as the Brewers will send three pitchers to represent the team on Tuesday.

This is not a drill: Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski has been named to the NL All-Star team.



Five games into his MLB career, Miz breaks Paul Skenes’ record (11g last season) for the quickest ascent from MLB debut to MLB All-Star, per Elias. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 12, 2025

Jacob Misiorowski shatters Paul Skenes' record of quickest All-Star selection

When Skenes (rightfully) made the ASG last year after throwing just 11 games in the bigs, it seemed like he was setting a record that would stand for a long, long time. Instead, it stood for about 12 months, as Miz just more than halved Skenes' games played mark from last season. There will be plenty of hand-wringing about whether he "deserves" it or not, but in ten years, when he's made like, seven All-Star Games, I don't think it'll look quite as crazy that he made it after just five big league appearances.

Misiorowski gets emotional in reaction to ASG nod

It's been a whirlwind few months for the Brewers new ace, so it makes sense that he's overcome with emotion after learning that he's headed to Atlanta next week to play in the Midsummer Classic. In fact, I wish more guys were openly emotional when they got good news! Be happy! Be human! Yes, I'm crying because he's crying!