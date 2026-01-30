Jacob Wilson and the A's reach agreement on long-term contract

Shortstop Jacob Wilson and the Athletics are in agreement on a seven-year contract extension worth $70 million, according to sources familiar with the deal. It includes an option for an eighth season.

It’s the second contract extension of the winter for the A’s, who signed Tyler Soderstrom to a seven-year, $86 million extension that can max out at $131 million. And now it ensures that Wilson will join Soderstrom as a foundational piece with the A’s as the franchise prepares for its move to Las Vegas.

A’s continue building long-term core ahead of Las Vegas move

Wilson, 23, emerged as one of baseball’s best young players in 2025 and was one of only six American League hitters to finish with a batting average above .300. In 125 games, he hit .311/.355/.444 with 13 home runs and 63 RBI while making the All-Star team and finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting behind teammate Nick Kurtz.

It’s precisely what the A’s had in mind when Wilson was drafted with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. With Wilson and Soderstrom signed long-term, and the team signing right-hander Luis Severino to a $67 million contract, it’s a further indication that the franchise is serious about spending and fielding a competitive team ahead of moving to Las Vegas.

Just look at the offense. In addition to Wilson and Soderstrom, Kurtz has already emerged as the face of the franchise. Shea Langeliers has emerged as a power-hitting catcher. Center fielder Denzel Clarke has dazzled in center field and the team added Jeff McNeil in a trade with the New York Mets this offseason.

There is a way to go for the A’s to get back to the postseason, of course. But having Wilson, Soderstrom and Kurtz headline their future gives them a strong core. And now two-thirds of that group is signed for the long haul.