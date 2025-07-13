Japanese pitchers made MLB history and it went terribly wrong

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani made MLB history again this weekend — and he had some company along the way.

Saturday marked the first time in MLB history that four Japanese pitchers started on the same day. Ohtani joined the Washington Nationals’ Shinnosuke Ogasawara, the San Diego Padres’ Yu Darvish, and the Los Angeles Angels’ Yusei Kikuchi.

We’ve come a long way since Hideo Nomo’s 1995 debut paved the way for Japanese MLB pitchers. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a consensus banner day for the foursome. Here’s how they performed on Saturday.

How did MLB’s Japanese pitchers do on Saturday?

Shinnosuke Ogasawara, Washington Nationals: Ogasawara allowed four hits and three runs in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. He struck out two and walked one in the 6-5 loss.

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers: Ohtani threw three scoreless innings against the Giants, allowing a single hit and striking out four. The three-time MVP threw 25 of 36 pitches for strikes.

“He’s a little bit more edgy as a pitcher,” manager Dave Roberts said. “And I don’t know how to describe it, really.

“But as a hitter, it’s just more easy-going, and still competitive,” Roberts added. “But as a pitcher, there’s a little bit more edge to him.”

3 batters, 3 strikeouts for Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani also went hitless in four at-bats.

Yu Darvish, San Diego Padres: Darvish allowed four runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. The Padres outlasted the Phillies, 5-4, at Petco Park.

Yusei Kikuchi, Los Angeles Angels: Kikuchi allowed three runs, one walk, and struck out five over 5 ⅔ innings in the Angels’ 10-5 victory over the Diamondbacks. The two-time All-Star improved to 4-6 with a 3.11 ERA.

The Angels are only three games back in the AL Wild Card race.

“I think, for the most part, I’ve kept the team in games,” Kikuchi said through interpreter Yosuke Oshima.

“That’s my job to do that, and the team’s always been grinding in this first half,” Kikuchi continued. “I think we’re in a great position. We’re in a position where we could play for that last Wild Card spot. I’m looking forward to the second half.”

How many Japanese players are in MLB right now?

As of publication, 11 active Japanese players are on MLB rosters. You can find the whole list below.

Player Team Kodai Senga, P New York Mets Masataka Yoshida, LF Boston Red Sox Roki Sasaki, P Los Angeles Dodgers (injured list) Seiya Suzuki, RF Chicago Cubs Shohei Ohtani, P/DH Los Angeles Dodgers Shota Imanaga, P Chicago Cubs Shinnosuke Ogasawara, P Washington Nationals Tomoyuki Sugano, P Baltimore Orioles Yoshinobu Yamamoto, P Los Angeles Dodgers Yu Darvish, P San Diego Padres Yuki Matsui, P San Diego Padres Yusei Kikuchi, P Los Angeles Angels

Unfortunately, we won’t see any of them pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Ohtani and Kikuchi are ineligible because they pitched on Saturday.