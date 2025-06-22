Jarren Duran, Alex Cora ejected over terrible MLB replay decision

With the San Francisco Giants leading 8-5 going into the eighth inning of Sunday's rubber match against the Boston Red Sox, Alex Cora's squad needed a spark offensively. Jarren Duran appeared to provide it, roping a leadoff double down the right field line.

He legged it out to second base and dove around the tag safely. Or so it seemed. Duran was called out for allegedly removing his hand from the base, allowing Willy Adames to apply the tag. Cora challenged the call, but the Red Sox lost the challenge and Duran was called out — despite clear evidence that he was, in fact, able to touch the bag again before Adames applied the tag.

Jarren Duran and Alex Cora have both been ejected after replay upheld the call that Willy Adames tagged Duran out at second base pic.twitter.com/iu0FZRWB5S — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 22, 2025

Duran and Cora were rightfully upset. Rarely is a call so egregiously missed upon replay review. We get bad calls all the time, but after replay — when there's a clear-as-day still frame of Duran safely toucing the bag? It's ridiculous. MLB umpires have an impossible job. They're generally much better than they get credit for. But this sort of unforced error is why we get ongoing calls for robo umps on a weekly basis.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jarren Duran, Alex Cora get tossed for arguing blatant missed call in Red Sox-Giants game

This effectively killed any and all chance at a comeback for the Red Sox, who coughed up the lead with four Giants runs in the prior inning. Boston was shut out the rest of the eighth and ninth, with San Francisco tacking on one more run to secure the 9-5 victory and a series dub. Knowing how badly the Red Sox needed this one just for optics after the Rafael Devers trade, it stings double. Devers recorded a hit, a walk and a run scored in Sunday's series-clincher for the Giants.

It's difficult to comprehend how this actually happened. In theory, the umps were able to consult and watch the footage in slow motion, with freeze frame and all the usual perks of a replay review. And yet, somehow, some way, the Red Sox got screwed.

Duran was viscerally upset. We can't really argue with the ejection, as he clearly said a few naughty words in response to the decision. But man, when you bungle a call and then toss the offended party, it's impossible to express sympathy for the umps. Duran was in the right, as was Cora, who didn't get his chance to prevent Duran from detonating on the officials.

Boston has been generally trending upward of late, but after the Devers trade, the vibes are low. A loss like this — marred by a mind-boggling, totally avoidable miscue from the umps — certainly won't help fans feel better.