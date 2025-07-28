Jarren Duran unintentionally exposes what’s wrong with the Red Sox

All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran will know within the coming days if he’ll close the season with the Boston Red Sox or spend the summer — and, ideally, the bulk of October — suiting up for another team.

To be clear, Duran wants to stay with the Red Sox, especially amid their playoff push. Boston entered Monday 6 ½ games back in the AL East, and the Red Sox are only half a game behind the Yankees for the AL’s top Wild Card spot.

Speaking with reporters following Saturday’s 4-2 victory over the Dodgers, Duran said he’s aware of the trade rumors but wants to focus on having fun.

“I love this team,” Duran said. “I mean, I feel like, personally, I feel like we do it all. Like, we can hit homers, we can run, we’re athletic, we’re young.

“And the best part about us being so young is, like, if we lose the hard game, like, we’re laughing and joking, like, flushing it,” Duran added, “and we’re ready to move on to the next game.”

No one will dispute that it’s sometimes better to have a younger team than a veteran one, even more so in a sport like baseball with the daily wear-and-tear. However, a young organization can unintentionally run into significant problems, and the Red Sox should be cognizant of potential issues before it’s too late.

The Red Sox’s youth could be a double-edged sword

There’s a reason why championship contenders often add a veteran presence or two, even if all sides agree that the player’s best days are well behind them. Teams like having players who have been there and done that, as it applies to chasing a title.

That’s not to say that the Red Sox don’t have any of those players. At the same time, hearing that a team is so quick to get over losses — not to mention laughing and joking — is a possible red flag for a club that, depending on how the coming weeks play out, could host postseason games as either the AL East winner or the top Wild Card seed.

Conversely, you don’t want a team or a coaching staff that treats every defeat like it’s the end of the world. The most successful organizations typically strike a healthy balance, one where they can acknowledge frustrating games while committing to putting the results behind them. The Red Sox might be doing that, but it’s concerning when a respected leader such as Duran implies that the team doesn’t take losses seriously.

We’ll see if the Red Sox add a veteran presence or two before the deadline, someone who can hold their teammates accountable and help the younger players find that balance. Otherwise, the Red Sox’s most significant roadblock to a playoff berth could be their own immaturity.