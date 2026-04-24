Jarren Duran, Yordan Alvarez and more early MLB trade deadline buzz

The Major League Baseball season is less than a month old, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take an extremely early look at the trade deadline. Of course, it should come as no surprise that the top name that will surely be asked about is Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal, who is in the final season of his contract and very likely to leave in free agency. I don’t expect him to be moved, but teams will try.

Who else could be available? My co-host Adam Weinrib and I dove into some potential options on The Baseball Insiders podcast. So without further ado, let’s dive into it.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox

Prediction: Stays

It wouldn’t be a trade deadline unless Duran was mentioned in rumors. He’s been asked about plenty over the years, and he’s long been a target of San Diego Padres executive A.J. Preller.

But no team, not even Preller and the Padres, have successfully pried Duran away from Boston. Duran, however, has struggled mightily this season, hitting only .194/.266/.306 with one home run and 11 RBI. Trading him now would be selling low on a top asset, and the Red Sox need as much offensive firepower as they can get. Duran may benefit from a change of scenery, but my inclination is that he is a more likely candidate to stay than to be traded.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Prediction: Depends on whether the Marlins are in playoff contention

Alcantara has been an incredibly hot name in previous trade deadlines. The Marlins received significant trade interest last deadline when Alcantara was struggling and teams attempted to buy low, but Peter Bendix held onto the prized right-hander.

Bendix has been rewarded with that patience as Alcantara looks much more like himself this season. Miami has started strong (12-13) and are in second place in a bizarre National League East, and if they stay in playoff range, it would behoove the team to build around its young talent rather than subtract from it. But if the Marlins slide out of playoff contention, Alcantara will be a real candidate to head elsewhere.

Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals

Prediction: Traded

The Royals are struggling. Bubic is in the final season of his contract. All ingredients for a potential deadline trade. Bubic’s track record will have teams intrigued. A left-handed arm, he posted a 2.67 ERA in 27 games in 2024. He posted a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts last season. His numbers have fallen off slightly this season, with a 4.08 ERA in five starts, but he’s allowing fewer hits (six hits per nine innings) and slightly more strikeouts per nine innings (9.1 this season; 9 last season). If the Royals’ slide continues, Bubic is almost a sure thing to be traded.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Prediction: Likely to stay

There were two players who the Twins didn’t want to move at last season’s epic deadline selloff: Joe Ryan and Byron Buxton.

Ryan drew significant interest, including from the Boston Red Sox, but the two sides never were close to a deal. The Twins want to build around Ryan and view him as a franchise pillar. He isn’t a free agent until 2028, so he’s controllable, and that means any potential ask in trade talks will be substantial. Between their desire to hold onto him and also the asking price, I believe Ryan stays in Minnesota past the deadline. But I will not rule this out.

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Prediction: Stays. Would be shocked otherwise.

I’m not listing Alvarez because I think he’ll be traded. In fact, I don’t think he’s moved at all. But with the Houston Astros struggling and battling a number of injuries, Alvarez’s name is sure to come up.

Alvarez, 28, is signed to an incredibly affordable six-year, $115 million contract. He’s the best player on the Astros and gives them a foundational piece with World Series experience signed until 2029. He’s had a monster start to the season, hitting .347/.466/.779 with 11 home runs and 26 RBI. I would be stunned — STUNNED! — if he is dealt. We can probably put this one to bed.