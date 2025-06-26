Jazz Chisholm got payback on the ex-Yankee who helped get him ejected

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had the last laugh over his former teammate Jose Trevino in the New York Yankees’ series against the Cincinnati Reds. On Tuesday night, Trevino contributed to Chisholm being ejected, signaling to the umpire to watch Chisholm as he was upset over a strike call. On Wednesday night, Chisholm smacked a home run and let Trevino know about it.

That’s the best way he could have got back at Trevino. No need to start a fight or anything, just let the game take care of itself. And Yankees manager Aaron Boone came to Chisholm’s defense as well after he felt he was unjustly ejected.

According to Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees, he posted to his X platform account that Boone said “there’s a strong case” that Chisholm shouldn’t have been ejected. As they say in sports, “ball don’t lie” and Chisholm’s home run is proof maybe he was onto something.

Former Yankee Jose Trevino might have encouraged the umpire to eject Jazz Chisholm last night



Don’t get into a petty fight with Jazz Chisholm Jr., you will lose

If there’s one person that will always take a chance to be petty, it’s Chisholm. He’s known to sometimes let his attitude get the best of him and let his emotion dictate his reaction. That’s partly why he was ejected in Tuesday’s game. It’s also why he clapped back at Trevino after hitting a home run. That’s just what Jazz does.

He’s known to have the final word in situations and most of the time it’s because he doesn’t stop until he gets his point across. On Wednesday night, hitting a home run wasn’t enough, he had to have one final say to Trevino in the process.

Is Aaron Boone defending Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s antics hurting him, the Yankees?

You have to respect a manager that defends their players, but is Boone’s latest defense of Chisholm actually enabling his petty and fragile attitude? I’m not saying Boone should have called Chisholm out instead of Trevino, but this isn’t his first time being in situations like this.

The Yankees may not be able to control Chisholm, but they can keep this from being a pattern. I’m not going to say Chisholm is a hot head, but he struggles to know when it’s appropriate to jeer back and forth, versus taking it too far. This was one of his more tame tantrums, but that doesn’t absolve him from the fact that it cost him to get ejected.

This is just another example that the Yankees need to keep a close eye on Chisholm. It wasn’t bad now, but if history has showed us anything, this won’t be the last time he’s on the brink of getting kicked out a game.