Jazz Chisholm rubs salt in Yankees wound by creating unnecessary postgame drama

The New York Yankees lost a heartbreaking Game 1 of the Wild Card Series to the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 3-1. Max Fried did what he was brought to New York to do, and even Anthony Volpe came through with a shocking home run, but Aaron Boone's decision to pull Fried when he did backfired, the bullpen imploded, and the team blew several chances offensively in the defeat.

Rather than turn the page to Wednesday's elimination game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. chose to sulk about being omitted from Tuesday's starting lineup. He turned his back during his postgame interview, and when asked if he was surprised about the Yankees placing him on the bench for Game 1, his response was "I guess."

Jazz seemed disappointed that he wasn’t in the lineup tonight, and he certainly wasn’t interested in talking to the media pic.twitter.com/r1IKywutBk — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 1, 2025

Talk about an unnecessarily bad look. All Chisholm is doing is creating drama after an excruciating loss. He has every right to be upset about being left out of the lineup, but can he not do so privately?

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has every right to be upset with controversial Yankees lineup decision

There's a good chance Chisholm is going to win the Silver Slugger award as the best offensive second baseman in the American League at the end of the season, as he hit 31 home runs, stole 31 bases and had a 125 OPS+ this season for New York. His numbers certainly suggest that he should be in the lineup every single game, and the fact that he played just about every day against southpaws would also say that as well.

Jazz had started 26 of the Yankees’ last 27 games against lefty starting pitchers before tonight https://t.co/EoS0KSwWyD — Jake Mintz (@Jake_Mintz) October 1, 2025

Chisholm is a great player who has had a great season and is used to being in the lineup every day, so again, I understand the frustration. Chisholm simply has to realize where Boone was coming from with this decision, though.

Aaron Boone's lineup decision was justified

If a right-handed pitcher was starting, Chisholm starting would've been a lock. If a left-handed pitcher not named Crochet was on the mound, there's probably a good chance Chisholm would've been in the lineup. Crochet was pitching, though, and Boone's decision to bench him was completely justified.

First of all, while Chisholm had a great season, he slashed .248/.322/.411 with just six home runs and 19 RBI in 147 plate appearances in the regular season. He was fine against lefties, but clearly was much better against righties. Chisholm also happens to be 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk in his career against Crochet

As for his replacement, Amed Rosario, he slashed .302/.328/.491 with four home runs and 15 RBI against left-handed pitchers this season. Rosario was brought to New York at the deadline to play against lefties. He also happened to be 6-for-9 with a home run and three RBI in his career against Crochet. Why should he have been on the bench?

Sure, they could've played Rosario at third base, but he isn't a very good defender at the hot corner, and Jose Caballero (.813 OPS vs. LHP) is not only a better defender, but a better hitter against lefties. I wouldn't have had a problem with them starting Chisholm over Caballero, but I can also understand why they went with Caballero too.

The Yankees are a very good team, and they have a good lineup to run out against left-handed pitching. It's hard to see that in hindsight as one of the best pitchers in the game mowed them down, but considering how good guys like Rosario and Caballero are against southpaws, Chisholm has to realize that it's nothing personal, but sacrifices must be made in the postseason.

Jazz Chisholm must put frustration aside quickly

It's a bad look for Chisholm to express outward frustration, and again, I get where it's coming from, but he has to just turn the page.

The Yankees' season is now on the line - if they lose another game in the Wild Card Series, their season is over. Chisholm is going to be in the lineup against right-handed Brayan Bello in Game 2, so the Yankees need his head to be in the game and they need him to have a big day. All eyes will be on the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, so Chisholm could easily be an X-Factor.

How he's able to channel his frustration and perform on Wednesday could dictate just how much season the Yankees have left.