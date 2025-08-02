Jhoan Duran felt October vibes in his Phillies debut

The Philadelphia Phillies showed Jhoan Duran all types of love in his Phillies debut. He got a light show, an electric entrance song and a rabid fanbase to welcome him to the mound. It gave him a taste of what the rest of his season in Philadelphia could be like with a postseason-esque feel to his first game at Citizens Bank Park. And to show his appreciation for the warm welcome, Duran delivered a swift closing performance.

Duran needed just four pitches to collect the save for the Phillies and have a much better debut with his new team than some others have had. Duran was part of the fire sale from the Minnesota Twins. The Phillies had a massive need for bullpen help and they pounced when they got the chance to bring in Duran.

His save on Friday was his 17th of the year. He currently has a 1.97 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 50 ⅓ innings pitched. Duran’s first Phillies start is proof of what it means to be embraced by your new team and city.

“That last time I felt like that was in the playoffs," Duran said on the broadcast.

JHAON DURAN’S FIRST ENTRANCE AS A PHILLIE!



TOTAL GOOSEBUMPS



ELECTRIC!!! ⚡️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hdw3HBMRxF — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) August 2, 2025

Jhoan Duran’s Phillies debut is everything it could have been and a glimpse into what he’s going to bring this bullpen

The Phillies went all in on during, giving up two pitching prospects to land Duran. He’s been one of the top closers this season, so the Phillies felt they had to make that move. Not only was it a big move, but it’s the type of move that can help the Phillies ahead of the postseason.

Philadelphia knew it needed help in the bullpen, but the question was who were they turning to, to improve it. It worked out, the Twins slaughtered their entire roster and plugged a much-needed howl for them. The Phillies proved in their deadline approach they’re going on in. They also proved that sometimes less is more.

Some teams around MLB overhauled nearly their entire bullpen in search for the arm that will stand out ahead of the postseason. For the Phillies they turned to Duran and after just four pitches in his Phillies debut, it’s clear why they wanted him. If this is the start of a torrid run ahead of the postseason, the rest of MLB better take notice.

Duran appears to already be in postseason form with more than 50 games left until the postseason begins. If he continues this run, it would prove a massive pickup at the deadline.