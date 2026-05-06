Jhoan Duran trade destinations: 4 suitors emerge as Phillies go downhill

The race for Duran's services sets up a high-stakes battle between contenders looking to shore up their late-inning relief before the trade deadline.

The Philadelphia Phillies have imploded, their season already in shambles and we’re a month into the year. They probably won’t trigger the fire sale just yet, but when they do turn their attention to next year, Jhoan Duran is the first player on the list that will be dealt. There’s quite a few contenders that have some ailing bullpen problems Duran can solve.

As good as the NL Central division has been this season, they all could use a bump in the bullpen, especially the Chicago Cubs who are very thin in reliever depth thanks to injuries. The Cincinnati Reds were humbled and now need reliever depth more than anything. There’s two other teams that could be looking at Duran too. Here’s who will have the Philadelphia Phillies’ ears ahead of the deadline.

Why Philadelphia should trade Jhoan Duran

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philly just activated Jhoan Duran off of the injured list

He’s having a breakout 2026 amid a down season from Phillies

2025 stats: 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 5 saves, 8 strikeouts

The Phillies should consider trading Duran for one simple reason. They can get a good return and deal a player that would be in high demand. This is the season from hell for Philly and trading Duran might be the only good thing that could come from the 2026 season so far. Because he’s been playing at such a good level, it would be wise for Philly to capitalize on that rather than retain him. If they do turn things around, Duran would probably be better off with a new team.

Here are the teams that could use him most if Philly makes him available.

New York Yankees

Outside of David Bednar, the Yankees’ bullpen has been inconsistent at best this year. The Yanks offense has been on point to start 2026, but the relievers and closers haven’t necessarily been the most efficient. David Bednar has been the only real consistent arm on this staff. He has nine saves, a decent ERA (3.29) with 16 strikeouts and no home runs given up. He’s been the catalyst of the bullpen, but he can’t do it all himself.

Adding Duran would give them two reliable arms in the bullpen that will pay dividends down the road, particularly in the postseason. Assuming the Yankees don’t hit a way, they should very much be set for a nice playoff run. How their bullpen plays will determine if they’re good enough to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers

This move has Los Angeles written all over it right? The Dodgers have a chokehold on MLB and somehow money isn’t a worry for them. They can win two consecutive World Series titles and they still feel like they have to monopolize the best market for the top players. The Dodgers consistently field some of the best lineups and have some of the best prospects. The Phillies could get aggressive in getting as much for Duran as they want essentially.

The Dodgers don’t need to add Duran because their bullpen is crippling – without Duran, they’re still good. Adding Duran simply makes them bulletproof. That’s what the Dodgers like to do, anything they can to keep their competitive edge.

Cincinnati Reds

Whew, it's been a season for the Cincinnati Reds. They’ve had some offensive surprises and the continued dominance of Elly De La Cruz take center stage. But their bullpen depth and pitching staff as a whole is getting exposed. Despite being respectable in a loaded NL Central division the Reds have given up more runs than they have scored (168 to 149). They need to start giving up less runs and that starts with better bullpen play.

Being down Nick Lodolo (for now) and Hunter Greene isn’t ideal for the Reds. That said, what they’re bullpen has done this season only shows how fraudulent they are in the grand scheme of contending in the National League. Duran is the perfect player to assist this bullpen in the best way possible.

Chicago Cubs

I don’t think any team in MLB has a bullpen more beat up than the Chicago Cubs. They have nine pitchers on the injured list yet, they’ve found a way to stay afloat. Now obviously getting healthy will be the most important thing for them. But in the interim, Duran can help patch their bullpen together.

Despite being banged up, the Cubs’ bullpen hasn’t been horrible this year. Caleb Thielbar, Ben Brown and Hoby Milner have all been solid this year. Adding Duran would make the NL Central division leaders even more dangerous.

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