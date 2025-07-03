John Mozeliak has everything to do with Willson Contreras turning on the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras has been a firecracker for the team this season, and I mean that quite literally. As you prepare for your Fourth of July festivities, do not be surprised if Contreras sets off a firework in your front yard and challenges you to a fight. The Cards star has gotten in two separate altercations with division rivals in recent weeks, and St. Louis faces the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend.

Contreras is day-to-day after being hit in the hand/wrist area for seemingly the 10th time this season. The Cardinals first baseman does lead the league in HBP taken. Much of that has to do with his batting stance and willingness to stand in the box against anyone – including Paul Skenes and his 100 MPH fastball. However, Contreras ought to know that much of the reason he is plunked is his own doing. He doesn't see it that way, and instead blamed the Cardinals pitching staff for not sending a firm enough message to back up their own star slugger.

“Every hit by pitch is scary,” the star first baseman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I wish it hit me in a different spot. Every hit-by-pitch on the hand is really scary… Probably, it can be bad luck. It can be they’re trying to go in and off the plate. And we’re not protecting anybody, [so] that’s going to keep happening.”

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Willson Contreras wants the Cardinals pitching staff to send a message

Ah, there it is. Contreras is pro the eye-for-an-eye approach, which is running on fumes in today's game. These days, when a pitcher plunks an opposing hitter on purpose, it's clear as day where that stemmed from. MLB acts quickly, as well, and suspends any players involved in a benches-clearing incident, even if no punches are thrown. While fans may enjoy the occasional drama, Rob Manfred and MLB has come out against it, which is why Contreras' pitching staff hasn't sent a message on his behalf.

Contreras doesn't have to fear retribution from the Cardinals coaching staff or front office in part due to his contract.

John Mozeliak deserves blame for giving Willson Contreras a long-term deal

He was initially signed by John Mozeliak, who is giving way to Chaim Bloom this coming winter. Mozeliak gave Conteras a contract that runs through at least 2027, and has a club option for 2028. While signing the then-catcher away from a rival surely sent a message at the time, Contreras has since transitioned to first base, and is a slightly above-average bat at best.

Mozeliak has to take the blame for Contreras' willingness to throw his teammates under the bus because he created this environment. Whether it's the players Mozeliak signed to surround Contreras, the ones he let go along the way, or even the choice to keep Oli Marmol (who thus far has said nothing about the matter), it all falls on his shoulders.