Breaking down J.T. Realmuto and the MLB catcher market: Best values, bust risks, and hidden gems

Unfortunately, for MLB teams needing a new catcher, there aren’t exactly a plethora of established options to choose from. Only 14 catchers entered free agency, and that list is already down to 12; former Gold Glove winner Martín Maldonado retired after 15 seasons, and Tomás Nido signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers in late October.

Additionally, most of the catchers are 33 or older, and we feel confident guessing that the Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto and the Astros’ Victor Caratini are the only ones who will sign somewhere with a guaranteed starting role. Realmuto is the cream of the crop, and Caratini is a slightly above-average catcher.

So, what does the catcher market look like this offseason? It’s bleak enough that we’re going to change our standard format a bit. We’ll still discuss trade targets and established catchers, but we’re combining bounceback and breakout candidates, along with veterans you shouldn’t forget about, into one general category. As always, we’ve listed all catchers alphabetically, and we’ve even gone so far as to predict where we’ll see each player in 2026.

Let’s start off with some young players who, even if they might prefer to stay where they are, could nonetheless find themselves on the move this winter.

Trade targets

Ben Rice clears the bases with a double!



He's got 6 RBI tonight 😮 pic.twitter.com/0nYhPOVlYd — MLB (@MLB) August 17, 2025

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Would the Orioles really trade Rutschman, a two-time All-Star entering his age-28 season? Oblique injuries limited Rutschman, the 2019 No. 1 pick, to 90 games this past season, and the Orioles signed top catching prospect Samuel Basallo to an eight-year, $67 million extension in August.

Where will he play in 2026? Baltimore Orioles … we think. Orioles executive Mike Elias told reporters when the season ended that the team has no plans to trade Rutschman. Of course, that might not stop teams from calling the O’s to see if Elias is a man of his word, or if the right package might sway him into moving Rutschman. For now, we’re predicting that Baltimore keeps Rutschman, but we acknowledge that his situation could easily change within the coming weeks.

Austin Wells and Ben Rice, New York Yankees

We’re lumping Wells and Rice together because it doesn’t seem implausible that the Yankees trade one and keep the other as their everyday catcher. Rice has more than earned a spot in the 2026 everyday lineup, and he’s the early frontrunner to start at first base following Paul Goldschmidt’s departure.

Where will they play in 2026? Both will play for the New York Yankees. It would likely take acquiring a superstar, someone like Tigers ace Tark Skubal, for the Yankees to realistically part ways with either Wells or Rice. That shouldn’t stop teams from inquiring, though they should be prepared to give up one of their best players in the process.

However, if the Yankees were to trade one of the two, our gut feeling tells us that it’d be Rice. Giancarlo Stanton’s presence makes it impossible for Rice to become the full-time DH unless the injury-prone Stanton goes down again. Wells has been the everyday catcher the last two seasons, and the Yankees may want to stick with the status quo.

Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

We recently discussed in detail a possible Murphy trade, but the general points still apply. Drake Baldwin won NL Rookie of the Year, and Murphy is coming off a down season. Both points, coupled with the three guaranteed seasons, all with a $15 million salary, remaining on his contract, make Murphy an obvious trade target for teams needing catchers.

Where will he play in 2026? Houston Astros. We were tempted to put the Cardinals here, but we’ll get to them later. The Astros have a clear need at catcher, and they’re running out of time to win a final championship in the Jose Altuve era. Factor in Framber Valdez’s free agency and the Seattle Mariners’ emergence in the AL West, and you have a Houston organization positioned to be aggressive.

Established catchers

J.T. Realmuto applies the mid-air tag at home! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/H2f4Fhp1qT — MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2025

Danny Jansen, Milwaukee Brewers

Jansen quietly put together a solid 2025 campaign, batting .215 with 14 home runs, 36 RBIs, and a .721 OPS in nearly 350 plate appearances. Don’t be surprised to see rebuilding teams pursue Jansen as a player they can move at the deadline if he remains a league-average hitter.

Where will he play in 2026? Washington Nationals. Jansen makes perfect sense for a Nationals team that just hired a new manager (Blake Butera) and lead baseball executive (Paul Toboni). Few expect the Nationals to compete for a playoff spot, though that doesn’t mean Jansen can’t be a veteran presence for an organization trying to determine just where it stands in a loaded NL East.

James McCann, Arizona Diamondbacks

The good news: McCann's 1.0 bWAR marked his best since the 2020 COVID-shortened season. However, he only played in 42 games this year, though whether or not that qualifies as bad news depends on your outlook. Regardless, McCann is entering his age-36 season, and he’s still shown enough with his bat to earn a job in 2026.

Where will he play in 2026? San Diego Padres. There’s not much to really say here other than it won’t hurt the Padres to add a backup catcher who offers some power.

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Realmuto is easily the best catcher available this offseason, even if most of his numbers dipped in 2025. You’re right to be hesitant about giving Realmuto a large contract, especially considering that he turns 35 in March, but All-Star-caliber catchers don’t grow on trees.

Where will he play in 2026? Philadelphia Phillies. We’ve gone back and forth not only on where Realmuto should sign, but if the Phillies will prioritize signing him over Kyle Schwarber or Ranger Suárez. However, we believe that Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies’ front office will do everything in their power to bring one of the sport’s premier catchers back for another playoff run. Our question: Would Realmuto potentially leave money on the table if it means rejoining the Phillies and ensuring the team can also re-sign Schwarber?

Victor Caratini, Houston Astros

You might not be familiar with Caratini, but he’s been a steady part of the Astros’ lineup the last two years. Caratini has hit .263 with 20 homers, 76 RBIs, and a .735 OPS in 660 plate appearances since joining the Astros ahead of the 2024 season.

Where will he play in 2026? St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini is easily an upgrade over Pedro Pagés, and he’d be a solid stopgap while the club’s young catchers develop; MLB Pipeline lists three catchers among the Cardinals’ top-10 prospects: Rainiel Rodriguez (No. 3), Leonardo Bernal (No. 4), and Jimmy Crooks (No. 6).

Other noteworthy free agent catchers

The @Orioles have erased a 6-run deficit!



Gary Sánchez gives Baltimore the lead in the 5th! #FridayNightBaseball pic.twitter.com/2llfFAnNeo — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2025

Austin Barnes, San Francisco Giants

The Dodgers finally cut ties with Barnes, who’d been with the organization since December 2014, this past May. Barnes, who turns 36 in December, is a lifetime .223 hitter with a .660 OPS, though he’s almost exclusively served as a backup catcher since 2019.

Where will he play in 2026? Minor leagues. At this stage in his career, Barnes is an aging backup catcher with little pop in his bat. Maybe the Dodgers will bring him back as organizational depth given his familiarity with the team, but barring injuries, we’d be surprised to see Barnes on an Opening Day roster.

Christian Vázquez, Minnesota Twins

Vázquez, who turned 33 in August, hit a career-worst .189 with three home runs, 34 RBIs, and a .545 OPS over 214 plate appearances with the Twins. However, his 0.6 bWAR marked his highest since 2022, and his 8.4% walk rate was his best in over a decade.

Where will he play in 2026? Athletics. The A’s could use a steady veteran catcher to play behind Shea Langeliers, and there’s no reason to think that Vázquez would be an expensive addition. He’s not the flashiest name on the market, but his improved walk rate makes us optimistic that he can at least be a competent backup.

Elias Díaz, San Diego Padres

Remember when Díaz won All-Star Game MVP honors in 2023 while with the Colorado Rockies? Unfortunately for Díaz, he hit a career-worst .204 in nearly 300 plate appearances with the Padres, and his .607 OPS was his lowest since 2019.

Where will he play in 2026? San Francisco Giants. If Díaz is best suited for backup duties moving forward, maybe he can stick around in the NL West and link up with the Giants. Díaz is an upgrade over Andrew Kizner, and he has enough starting experience that the Giants could possibly feel comfortable turning to him if Patrick Bailey runs into a slump.

Gary Sánchez, Baltimore Orioles

Once a heralded two-time All-Star with the Yankees, Sánchez has become the typical journeyman catcher. He’s hit .211 with a .711 OPS for six teams since the start of 2021, and he gave the Orioles 24 RBIs in 29 games. However, Sánchez also struck out in 26.7% of his 101 plate appearances and only had four walks.

Where will he play in 2026? Miami Marlins. At this point, why not? Sánchez will come cheap, and the Marlins can use him as a backup catcher capable of playing first base or DHing. This is a low-risk move by Miami, even if the Marlins regress in 2026; Sánchez could be a veteran whom they can flip at the trade deadline, or they could cut bait (pun not intended) if things don’t work out.