Juan Soto can torment the Yankees when they could need him most

The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to the New York Mets in the 2024 offseason in what could only be deemed a catastrophic blow. To his credit, Brian Cashman rebounded well, bringing in guys like Cody Bellinger, Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, helping the Yankees begin September occupying a postseason spot. The Yankees have been fine without Soto, but Soto is currently in the process of reminding them why they offered him a deal worth $760 million across 16 seasons.

Soto drilled a go-ahead grand slam against a team the Yankees could easily run into in October, the Detroit Tigers, helping the Mets earn a much-needed win. He went 2-for-3 on the day with a home run, a triple, two walks and six RBI.

There's no disputing that Soto's Mets career did not get off to the start he envisioned, but he's producing like the superstar Yankees fans know all too well at the most important time of the year. That means great news for the Mets, and not so great for their crosstown rivals.

Juan Soto is heating up at the most important time

Soto ended August slashing .277/.435/.574 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. Those 10 home runs had him tied for fourth in the majors, and his 182 WRC+ was tied for fourth. He even tied the major league lead with 11 stolen bases. It goes without saying that his September has begun with a bang.

The Mets currently occupy the third Wild Card spot in the National League. For them to get to the playoffs, let alone do any damage in October, they're going to need Soto to be the Soto Yankees fans know he can be. Sure enough, he's been exactly that at the most important time.

Again, this is great news for the Mets, and less so for the Yankees.

Yankees could come to miss Juan Soto at most important time

Plan B for the Yankees has worked out splendidly for the most part, but September and October are the time for the true superstars to step up. Soto did that last season in the Bronx, particularly in the postseason. The 26-year-old slashed .327/.469/.633 with four home runs and nine RBI in 14 postseason games. He was so dominant, in fact, to the point where the opposition on more than one occasion chose to intentionally walk him, preferring to face the eventual AL MVP winner, Aaron Judge.

Soto flat-out carried the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton did his part, and Anthony Volpe had some big moments, but who was better than Soto under the bright lights not only on the Yankees, but in the sport? Few, if any players.

If Judge performs like he's capable of in October, the Yankees are fine. Judge, at his best, is an even better hitter than Soto. However, we've seen Judge shrink in October time and time again. Last season, he had a .752 OPS. His career mark of .768 is a far cry from what we expect to see from Judge.

Soto helped mask Judge's inability to come through in big spots most of the time. Who is going to do that now? I get that Stanton has a history of coming through, and Cody Bellinger has had a really good year, but these guys, while good, are not Soto. Few guys can perform like Soto. Again, if Judge performs like Judge, New York could win the whole thing. If Judge performs like the Judge of old in October, they could be in big trouble without having Soto there to save them.

Having Soto join a Mets team that has several playoff risers only rubs salt in the wound.