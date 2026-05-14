Juan Soto's exit after fouling ball off ankle sends Mets fans into tailspin

The situation threatens to deepen the misery for Mets fans who endured a lengthy losing streak earlier this season.

Speculation swirls around an ankle injury sustained earlier in the game, raising concerns for the team's key offensive weapon.

A star DH left Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers in visible pain during the seventh inning.

The 2026 New York Mets are an experiment in how much misery the baseball gods can stuff into two months of a season. It wasn't enough to lose Juan Soto to injury once. It was so painful it seems that they're set to do it a second time.

Soto exited Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning. The Mets did not immediately update the reason for his exit, but speculation centered around his ankle/foot.

Juan Soto injury: Mets DH exits after fouling ball off ankle

The DH fouled a ball off his ankle in the third inning. He was visibly pained and had to be tended to by trainers. However, he was able to complete his at-bat and stayed in the game for another in the sixth inning. When his time came in the seventh inning, MJ Melendez pinch-hit for him.

MJ Melendez is pinch-hitting for Juan Soto in the 7th inning.



Soto fouled a ball off his ankle in the 3rd inning but completed his at-bat, and also took his at-bat in the 6th. pic.twitter.com/1BFVDufczS — SNY (@SNYtv) May 14, 2026

Soto was caught on camera letting out his frustrations in the dugout after that third-inning strikeout. He was 0-for-3 on the night.

Juan Soto was visibly frustrated after his at-bat in the third inning pic.twitter.com/iFKam5u5iQ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 14, 2026

The Mets haven't revealed a reason for Soto's exit. It was a spot NY could have really used Soto's bat with two outs and men on the corners. Bo Bichette had just tied the game at 2-2. Carson Benge was caught stealing home to end the inning.

Fans can hope Soto's issue isn't serious, but this is the Mets in 2026 so optimism isn't exactly high. New York had a 12-game losing streak earlier this season. It started a few days after Soto left the lineup with an injury and ended the day he returned to the lineup. Things haven't been spectacular since then, but they've been better. They even won two of three series on their latest road trip.

Another potential Soto injury feels like a punch in the gut for a fanbase that only just found their breath after the last gut punch.

Bo Bichette breaking an 0-for-20 with a 2-out game tying knock



right into Juan Soto removed from the game for injury



is such a 2026 Mets true combo — jack (@Jolly_Olive) May 14, 2026

You can’t make it up.



Soto now has left the game with an injury.



The misery never ends. — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownLive) May 14, 2026

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