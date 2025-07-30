Juan Soto injury update: Mets star leaves game with foot injury

New York Mets slugger Juan Soto fouled a ball off on his foot on Tuesday while facing the San Diego Padres. Despite finishing out the at-bat, Soto left the game shortly after.

The knock happened in the top of the fourth inning. Soto looked like he was in pain immediately. Whatever hope bloomed after he stepped back to the plate evaporated when he made his official exit.

Juan Soto was visited by the Mets' athletic trainers after fouling a ball off his leg.



Soto finished the at-bat and grounded out. pic.twitter.com/sgtJjtz45j — SNY (@SNYtv) July 30, 2025

Juan Soto injury update: Mets announce "foot contusion"

The Mets officially called the injury a "foot contusion." It's tough to say how serious this one could be. Foot injuries can be tough to get over. The real question at this stage is whether it's truly just a bruise, or if a fracture is in play as well.

Juan Soto was removed from tonight's game with a foot contusion. — New York Mets (@Mets) July 30, 2025

We'll keep an eye out for any more news about Soto's injury, particularly any indication that he's getting x-rays.

Soto came out of the game after going 0-for-2. He grounded out in the fourth and flied out in the first. Tyrone Taylor stepped in for him, taking up a place in centerfield. Jeff McNeil slid over to right.