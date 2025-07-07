Juan Soto should be feel cheated by this stunning All-Star snub reality

Money can buy many things, but apparently, it cannot buy All-Star spots. New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto found this out the hard way on Sunday, as he, for reasons only players can explain, was omitted from the National League All-Star roster. The players voted for San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. instead, leaving the $765 million superstar out of the game entirely (for now).

If the rosters were decided in May, there'd be nothing to debate. Soto's Mets career got off to a miserable start relative to expectations, and Tatis was looking like an MVP candidate to begin the year.

As things have progressed, though, these former Padres teammates have gone in opposite directions. Soto has played like an MVP candidate, and Tatis has really struggled. Right now, Soto's numbers blow Tatis' out of the water. This fact, combined with one harsh reality about Tatis' past, makes the players voting him in over Soto one that the Mets' star should take offense to.

Juan Soto is MLB's biggest All-Star snub

Even after a 0-for-4 day on Sunday, Soto is slashing .263/.396/.508 with 21 home runs and 51 RBI. He's even tacked on 10 stolen bases in 11 tries. Yes, he got off to a rough start, but since the start of June, he has a 1.153 OPS, the second-best mark in the Majors among qualified position players.

Tatis, meanwhile, is slashing .261/.355/.444 with 15 home runs and 39 RBI. He's a better defender and baserunner than Soto, but Soto's offensive numbers, particularly of late, blow Tatis' away. I mean, his 155 wRC+ is nearly 30 points higher than Tatis' 127.

To be fully transparent, I have no idea when these votes were calculated. Assuming they were collected within the past couple of weeks, though, it feels really hard to justify omitting Soto, especially with Tatis making the cut over him.

Players ignored Fernando Tatis Jr.'s past in All-Star voting

What makes Tatis' inclusion over Soto that much more shocking is that he has once been suspended for using PEDs. Sure, this suspension came back in 2022, but the same players Tatis seemingly cheated by taking performance-enhancing drugs chose to vote for him to be an All-Star.

Soto, in addition to having far better offensive numbers, has not had a positive PED test. As far as we know, he has never cheated the game.

I'm not saying Tatis is cheating right now, but that fact doesn't change the past. Players choosing to vote for a past PED user, especially over Soto, a player who has never had a positive test (and who happens to have far better offensive numbers), is astonishing. You'd think they'd not only hold a bit of a grudge against Tatis, but also know how great Soto has been.

If Tatis was having a Tatis-esque first half, nobody would bat an eye. The fact that he isn't and still got the nod over Soto is really hard to come to terms with.