Kerkering looked broken after error Phillies – and social media – won't ever forget

What a devastating end to the Phillies postseason. Philadelphia had a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning thanks to Nick Castellanos, who had just called out the fanbase a few days prior for applying too much pressure on the team with their consistent booing at Citizens Bank Park. The Dodgers scored one run via a bases loaded walk, forcing extra innings. Then, in the bottom of the 11th inning, Los Angeles loaded the bases. Phillies relief pitcher and former top-100 prospect Orion Kerkering should've had an easy third out at first base. Instead, he bobbled the ball, went for the force at home, and airmailed his catcher JT Realmuto.

The Phillies lost their third straight postseason series dating back to 2023. That season, the Phils blew a chance at the pennant despite having a 2-0 NLCS lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last season, Philadelphia choked against the underrated New York Mets, losing 3-1. This season, the Phillies played a juggernaut Dodgers team, but by all means should've forced a Game 5 if not for some errors on their own accord.

It all went wrong for the Phillies – and social media had a field day

Kerkering had a few options. He could've thrown to first base had he fielded the play cleanly. Once he bobbled the ball, the pressure was on, thus leading to a misjudgement by the young Kerkering. His throw to home plate had a chance if it were on target. Instead, Kerkering failed to get a good grip on the baseball, it slipped out of his hand, and the rest is history.

The still shots tell a story of their own.

Realmuto even pointed to first base after the play, as if to tell Kerkering where he should've thrown the baseball.

pic.twitter.com/9J1HKnYyA6 — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) October 10, 2025

At this point, anyone in south Philly should head right to Paddy's Pub.

Flyers lose, Phillies eliminated on a walkoff, Eagles trailing the GIANTS at halftime pic.twitter.com/3Ga3GxnWIq — Evan Sporer (@ev_sporer) October 10, 2025

Orion Kerkering fan meetup in Philly pic.twitter.com/f2fiwtDiyl — Grant (@Gr4nts) October 10, 2025

Kerkering first base was right there https://t.co/WuBCYuckoF pic.twitter.com/ouKX9Jawxr — Dustin Saracini (@DustinSaracini) October 10, 2025

Orion Kerkering throwing home pic.twitter.com/F1DKBzPf5B — Jacob Brownson (@brownsonjacob2) October 10, 2025

Orion Kerkering looked absolutely devastated after his series-ending error

As fun as it may be for rival fans and troll accounts to throw shade at the Phillies – and Kerkering in particular – right about now, it's important to remember that these guys are human. Kerkering, like most players on the Philles roster, poured his heart and soul into delivering a World Series for Philadelphia this season. For that plan to fail is one thing, for Kerkering to be almost solely responsible for their season ending is another.

The Phillies comforted reliever Orion Kerkering in the dugout after his season-ending error pic.twitter.com/SermuXqwAx — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 10, 2025

We can only hope Kerkering treats this moment like the learning experience it can be. Despite a brutal ending, Kerkering has plenty of potential or else Rob Thomson wouldn't have inserted him into the game in such a critical late-game situation. With the bases loaded and two outs, Thomson and the Phillies stuck with him. That has to mean something at the end of the day, even for those who want to blame the relief pitcher and his manager.

There will be no celebration in Philadelphia tonight. Enjoy the tush push while you have it, Philly.