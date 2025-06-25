Ketel Marte’s heartbreaking moment left White Sox fans feeling guilty

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte broke down in tears after an at-bat in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, when a Chicago White Sox fan started yelling remarks about Marte's mother. Marte's mother passed away in a car accident back in 2017. The camera caught Marte tearing up after he came back out for the top of the eighth. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo spoke up to support his player following Arizona's 4-1 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“It was a terrible moment. Fans are nasty, and fans go too far. I love my players, and I’m going to protect them," Lovullo said. “I’ve known Ketel for nine years, and he’s had some unbelievably great moments and some hardships, as well. Some really, really tough moments in his life, and I know those. At the end of the day, we’re human beings and we have emotions. I saw him hurting, and I wanted to protect him.”

White Sox fan crossed the line in Ketel Marte situation

Lovullo and Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Bannister flagged down stadium security and had the White Sox fan removed from the premises. It goes without saying, of course, that most fans on the south side were a respectful bunch and wouldn't have targeted Marte the way the one bad actor who now represents them did. Lovullo and the D'Backs understand that playing and coaching in MLB means they sign up to be booed, jeered and sometimes even targeted personally. However, there is a line and this White Sox fan crossed it.

“We can take a lot. We sign up and we are in uniform to take a lot,” Lovullo continued. “We’re prepared for that. But when you cross a line -- and it’s a very firm, bold line -- we become human beings. I hate it. I hated what happened today, but I’m going to protect these guys and back them up like I’m their father.”

White Sox fans try to make it up to Ketel Marte

While the actions of one White Sox fan cannot be undone, other south siders have gone out of their way to find a solution, and perhaps a way to make amends.

"Hey White Sox fans… when Ketel Marte steps up to bat tomorrow, give him a standing ovation. Show him we are better than one bum... Show him the love he deserves. Show him we understand that life is bigger than sport," The Chicago Pope wrote on X.

The majority of White Sox fans on social media wanted the fan banned for life, while others asked for links to Marte's charity, which was posted on the official Diamondbacks subreddit.

Again, the vast majority of White Sox supports – and sports fans in general – just want to watch the best players in the world go head to head. There will always be jeering, and at times poor sportsmanship from the crowd, but most of us understand the fine line between business and personal.