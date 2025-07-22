Kodai Senga just sent David Stearns a message he can't afford to ignore

Less than 10 days remain until the July 31 deadline, and the New York Mets are running out of time to upgrade their rotation.

As talented as veteran ace Kodai Senga is, everyone knows that he alone can’t save the second-place Mets. Senga struggled in Monday’s 7-5 comeback victory over the Angels, allowing four runs and walking three in three innings.

Senga entered Monday with a streak of 31 starts, allowing three runs or fewer, dating back to 2023. He’s pitched just seven innings over two starts since returning from a Grade 1 hamstring strain earlier this month.

“I think, ideally, you’re so dominant that you don’t have to think about anything,” Senga told reporters. “But, obviously, it’s not easy.

“Not thinking too much about myself, thinking about the opposing hitters is the most important thing,” Senga continued.

Judging Senga off of one bad outing is unfair, and that’s not what we’re trying to do here. Instead, we’re pointing out that Senga’s struggles on Monday only emphasize that the Mets must land a starting pitcher before the deadline.

What starting pitchers should the Mets try trading for?

Luckily for the New York Mets, there should be no shortage of starting pitchers available this deadline. Here are some starters that the Mets should pursue over the next week.

Mitch Keller, Pittsburgh Pirates : Keller owns a career-best 3.48 ERA and a 92-27 K-BB ratio in 119 innings. He’s also allowed only nine home runs, and his 0.7 home runs per nine innings rate is his best since becoming a full-time starter in 2022.

: Keller owns a career-best 3.48 ERA and a 92-27 K-BB ratio in 119 innings. He’s also allowed only nine home runs, and his 0.7 home runs per nine innings rate is his best since becoming a full-time starter in 2022. Luis Severino, Athletics : Although it’s been a frustrating first season for Severino in Sacramento, he posted a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings for the Mets last year. Could a reunion help the two-time All-Star get back on track?

: Although it’s been a frustrating first season for Severino in Sacramento, he posted a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings for the Mets last year. Could a reunion help the two-time All-Star get back on track? Kyle Hendricks, Los Angeles Angels : The Mets will get a close look at Hendricks on Tuesday night. Hendricks has already recorded 1.0 bWAR, tied for his highest since the shortened 2020 season, and he’s only walked 24 in 96 innings. However, he’s also allowed 16 homers, which could be bad news come the postseason.

: The Mets will get a close look at Hendricks on Tuesday night. Hendricks has already recorded 1.0 bWAR, tied for his highest since the shortened 2020 season, and he’s only walked 24 in 96 innings. However, he’s also allowed 16 homers, which could be bad news come the postseason. Charlie Morton, Baltimore Orioles : The 41-year-old Morton carries massive risk, partly because of his age and partly for an incredibly concerning 4.2 walks per nine. He’s also a two-time World Series champion with a 3.60 postseason ERA in 80 innings.

: The 41-year-old Morton carries massive risk, partly because of his age and partly for an incredibly concerning 4.2 walks per nine. He’s also a two-time World Series champion with a 3.60 postseason ERA in 80 innings. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates: The Pirates continue to insist that they won’t trade Skenes, and we believe them … for now. Still, it’s fun to dream, especially if the Mets offered to trade multiple top-10 prospects.

Which starting pitchers do you believe the New York Mets should trade for at the deadline?