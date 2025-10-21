Kurt Suzuki's hiring says more about Angels' future than you think

When Albert Pujols, and then Torii Hunter, were eliminated from the Los Angeles Angels’ managerial race, it was obvious that a decision was close. But who the choice would ultimately be had people around baseball uncertain.

Amid all the speculation about Pujols and Hunter, though, one name has always stood out with the Angels: Kurt Suzuki. For years, I had heard general manager Perry Minasian was a big fan of the 42-year-old, who played 16 seasons in the Majors and was hired as special assistant to the general manager in March 2023. At one point this winter, Perry’s brother, Zack Minasian, who serves as general manager of the Giants under Buster Posey, interviewed Suzuki for San Francisco's managerial opening.

After I reported that the Giants interviewed Suzuki, someone who has worked with Suzuki texted: “He’s Stephen Vogt. They have a very similar way about them. Relatable, but competitive and driven and will hold guys accountable.”

So with the Angels hiring Suzuki as their next manager, it answers their biggest question of the offseason. It should help Logan O’Hoppe, a young and very talented catcher who struggled with inconsistency this season. But it also surrounds Minasian with someone with whom he is comfortable and has a relationship

Process behind Angels' Kurt Suzuki hire signals a promising shift

Which is no small thing. When the Angels initially circled Pujols, it was a push from team owner Arte Moreno. He holds Pujols in very high regard and, according to The Athletic, Minasian was "not expected to be the lead decision-maker in hiring of the next manager" — which led to questions about Minasian’s status for 2026. But the Angels have since committed to Minasian for the coming season, and by hiring a manager he is closely aligned with, they appear to be betting on him beyond the near future as well.

There are obvious questions still surrounding the Angels. What will Suzuki’s coaching staff look like? How much will Moreno allow Minasian to spend? Will the Angels be patient with Suzuki, a first-time manager, especially with the franchise now on its seventh different skipper within a nine-season span? Surely Suzuki knows what challenges are ahead since he’s been within the organization for multiple seasons already.

But the Suzuki hire is a strong start for the Angels. He’s highly respected around the league and becomes the latest name in a long line of former catchers to become Major League managers.

“Everybody loves the dude,” one source who has worked with Suzuki said.