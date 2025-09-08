September is here, and the postseason race is hot and heavy. But it’s time to look forward to free agency.

Already? Oh yes. It’s my Christmas, and something that I have done extensive research on, both in terms of talking to sources around baseball and scouring the markets – both in MLB and internationally – to figure out who might go where.

So let’s dive into free agency. What players are the best fits for teams this winter? Here are four players that everyone around the league will be watching closely over the next few months.

Kyle Schwarber: Boston Red Sox

This is a fit that I’ve eyed for the longest time, and truthfully, it shouldn’t have even gotten to this point.

The Phillies should have extended Schwarber before the season. The team wanted him in Philadelphia; he wanted to stay with the Phillies. The interest was certainly mutual. Instead, Schwarber was not extended and will be a free agent after the season – and considering his production this year, with 49 home runs and 120 RBI, he’s going to cash in and have many suitors involved in his market.

Which will only make it tougher for the Phillies to re-sign Schwarber. There’s a shot he returns, for sure. But the team that makes a ton of sense for Schwarber is the Boston Red Sox.

Schwarber, of course, was previously with Boston. He thrived at Fenway Park. His teammates loved him. He was, in every sense, the perfect acquisition for the Red Sox. Not re-signing him when he was a free agent was a mistake, and they have a chance to right that wrong now. They have the money saved after trading Rafael Devers and signing Roman Anthony early. It makes too much sense for both Schwarber and the Red Sox.

Kyle Tucker: San Francisco Giants

The Giants, even after acquiring Rafael Devers, need another bat in the lineup. They are another star and other complementary pieces away from being a true threat in the National League.

Insert Tucker.

Tucker is a player that I expect to be of interest to the Giants this offseason, and clearly they will not be alone. Tucker will be the best player in free agency and should have a variety of suitors, possibly the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies among others. Those are just speculative fits, but what do they all have in common? They’re big markets.

Which means the price is going to be high.

The number for Tucker probably starts at $400 million, and it’ll only go higher if he has a big postseason. Still, landing Tucker would be a coup for the Giants – or any World Series-caliber franchise – and could very well put them over the top. Don’t overreact to his midseason struggles due to a broken finger. He’s very much a franchise-altering player.

Alex Bregman: Boston Red Sox

When this story was first pitched to me, it had Bregman’s fit with the New York Yankees. And yes, while I can see the logic behind that, I just can’t see it happening.

Bregman just seems to belong with the Red Sox, and I have a hard time putting him elsewhere. Especially in the Bronx.

Don’t take the lack of a midseason extension for Bregman as a sign that he’s leaving the Red Sox. Really, an extension during the season was never happening. His agent, Scott Boras, prefers his players go to the open market to establish their values. He rarely does extensions, especially for a player like Bregman who will land a lucrative long-term contract in the offseason.

Could the Yankees check in? For sure. They could use Bregman. There will be other teams involved as well. But the best fit for Bregman has been, and remains, the Red Sox.

Brandon Woodruff: Milwaukee Brewers

If I was diabolical, I would put Woodruff with the Chicago Cubs.

Alas, I will not do that.

The Cubs need pitching and his long-time manager in Milwaukee, Craig Counsell, is now Chicago's manager. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had interest in Woodruff last year, but really, Woodruff was never leaving Milwaukee.

Woodruff loves the Brewers. The organization loves him, everything he stands for and the leadership that he provides. Oh, and not to mention that he’s a very good right-handed pitcher who has posted a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts coming off a significant shoulder injury.

Woodruff belongs in Milwaukee. He’ll retire with the Brewers. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he leaves money on the table to stay with the Brew Crew in the winter.