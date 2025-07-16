Kyle Schwarber has Braves fans in shambles after saving All-Star Game at Truist Park

The MLB All-Star Game ended in historic fashion on Tuesday night, as the National League defeated the American League in a swing-off for the ages. Unfortunately for MLB, many of the starters for Tuesday's All-Star contest had already left the stadium by the time managers Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts needed to name contestants for the swing-off. Thankfully, these are rosters full of All-Stars, so it's not like the cupboards were barren. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber stole the show around midnight at Truist Field, and took home the MVP award as a result.

Schwarber hit three home runs in just as many swings, putting the National League over the top. Rather than play extra innings, this exhibition game went to a swing-off in part because the National League was out of pitchers. Frankly, given the amount of players who bailed on said event beforehand, it was surprising anyone stayed around for the end of the game in the first place. Jeff Passan highlighted this in a social media post.

What is:



Brent Rooker, Jonathan Aranda, Randy Arozarena vs. Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber, Kyle Stowers.



What could have been:



Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 16, 2025

Kyle Schwarber rescued the All-Star Game from a terrible fate at the Braves stadium

Per Jesse Rogers, again, many of the best players Aaron Boone and Dave Roberts could've featured in a swing-off had left the park altogether. The decisions were made prior to the game itself. Schwarber came to the rescue. This is a tough pill to swallow for Braves fans who already must root against Schwarber for much of the season. Tuesday night was a rare unifying force for Braves and Phillies supporters. Heck, if Schwarber hadn't won the MVP, Mets slugger Pete Alonso was likely next in line.

Braves fans rightly had some mixed emotions, but most were just grateful that someone, anyone, volunteered to take part in this historic event in the first place.

Why’re y’all upset there isn’t a Brave participating in the derby?



Kyle Schwarber is a Braves this winter. — Leslie Mines (@LeslieMinesIII) July 16, 2025

Kyle Schwarber saves the NL in front of Braves fans 💣 💣 💣 #Ringthebell pic.twitter.com/B4lIK4kMm4 — Jillian All-$$ (@Silly__Jilly) July 16, 2025

Having to cheer for Kyle Schawber hitting 3 bombs in Truist Park is irony for Braves fans — Jordan Ferrell (@FerrellonFM983) July 16, 2025

Braves fans are pulling for a Phillie (Schwarber) and Met (Alonso) here. Kinda reminds me of the end of Rocky IV. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) July 16, 2025

It’s impossible not to like Kyle Schwarber

Go Braves — Buc ⚾️ Natty 🏈 (@BucNastyLives) July 16, 2025

It's true. Rooting against Schwarber at this point in his career is nearly impossible, let alone in a Home Run Derby! Schwarber is one of the best power hitters of his generation, and though he doesn't take part in these competitions regularly anymore, he'd be one of the Derby favorites in any given season.