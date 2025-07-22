Kyle Stowers proves Orioles can't trust Mike Elias with crucial trade deadline

The Miami Marlins haven't exactly been on the winning end of the many big trades lately, but the move that brought in red-hot outfielder and former Baltimore Orioles player Kyle Stowers has to make fans in Maryland nervous about the competence of their own front office.

The Orioles acquired Trevor Rogers, who has made just 11 starts in the last 12 months due to injury, for Stowers and top infield prospect Connor Norby. Stowers never has consistent playing time in Baltimore, and he is making the O's pay for rooting him to the bench.

Over his last five games, Stowers, the Marlins' lone 2025 All-Star, has launched six home runs (including a dramatic walk-off blast) and driven in 12 runs. On the year, Stowers is hitting .295 with 22 home runs and 60 RBI to go along with a .934 OPS and 155 OPS+ that ranks sixth in the National League.

With the Orioles destined to pivot toward a bit of a retooling as they languish in last place in the AL East, how can fans have any degree of confidence in Mike Elias and his front office when they have just ditched valuable long-term asset in Stowers for what seems to be an inferior player?

Orioles fans can't trust Mike Elias after Kyle Stowers breakout

The ironic part about Stowers becoming the type of power threat he has become is that he wasn't even the biggest piece Miami acquired in the trade, as Norby was a top prospect frozen out of playing time. While injuries have limited his effectiveness, Stowers evolved into one of the best sluggers in the National League.

The Orioles are certainly not going to buy at this deadline, but they aren't going to enter a Marlins-esque fire sale mode and trade everyone who isn't nailed down. They need elite upper management to nail it in the next few days, and Elias doesn't seem up to the task.

Unfortunately for Baltimore, Elias' poor trading instincts could limit the value they get back in any trade. To have success, a GM needs to either have a keen eye for prospect acquisition via trade or have the aggression to sell the farm for stars. Over the last few years, Elias hasn't been able to fill either of those archetypes.

2025 has been a nightmare for Orioles fans, and Elias doesn't seem like the kind of executive who can fix their worries overnight.