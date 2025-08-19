Kyle Stowers trade is aging better than Orioles fans expected

The Baltimore Orioles were buyers at last year's trade deadline and made a deal that could have once been considered lopsided in favor of the Miami Marlins. Baltimore landed left-hander Trevor Rogers in exchange for Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby. The Orioles are well out of contention this year, and the Marlins have benefitted from the trade so far, so it is easy to see where the Marlins may have won the deal.

However, the deal actually hasn't worked out too bad for the Orioles either. The Marlins are also out of contention, but since returning from a right knee subluxation earlier this year, Rogers has performed quite well. In fact, he is 6-2 with a 1.41 ERA and 4.1 WAR in his first 12 starts of the year.

On Monday night, Rogers drew the start for the Orioles against the Boston Red Sox an Fenway Park. He went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits while walking just one batter and striking out seven. In fact, he has only allowed four earned runs in 35 innings thus far.

Orioles Kyle Stowers trade is paying off

Jake Rill, who covers the Orioles for MLB.com pointed out that Rogers is in some historic company as well. His ERA through his first 12 starts is the best in Orioles history in such a time frame. He's ahead of Hoyt Wilhelm, who had a 1.50 ERA through his first 12 starts in 1959 and Jim Palmer, who had a 1.69 ERA in 1975 after 12 starts. Both Wilhelm and Palmer are Hall-of-Famers.

So, while it certainly hurts for Orioles fans to see Stowers on a heater with the Marlins this year, they have to be pleased with what they're seeing out of Rogers so far since his return from the injured list.

Stowers himself is also currently on the injured list himself, and he may not return this year. While he has several years of control, Baltimore has Rogers under contract through at least the 2026 season, and they could have enough money available in order to give him a contract extension if he keeps up his hot start and repeats his success next year.

It will certainly be interesting to see how things shake out, but the Orioles and their fans have to be pleased with what they've gotten out of Rogers so far, as he is matching Hall of Fame pitchers.