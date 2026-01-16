Kyle Tucker’s contract puts these 4 Dodgers players on notice

The rich got richer, as the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal, frustrating the other 29 MLB fan bases in the process. Even with deferrals, the Dodgers are due to pay Tucker an average annual value of roughly $57 million per year, a record amount by a sizable margin. The Dodgers' payroll is set to eclipse the $400 million mark.

While the Dodgers can afford to pay just about anyone, the odds of them consistently running a $400 million payroll are rather slim. Chances are, the Dodgers' signing of Tucker is going to result in these players currently on the roster departing sooner rather than later.

3B Max Muncy

Max Muncy is probably the most underrated player on the Dodgers' roster right now. He had an .846 OPS and hit 19 home runs in just 100 games, and after fixing his vision, performed like one of the best hitters in the league when healthy. He's also set to make just $10 million in 2026 after the Dodgers picked up his club option, a bargain price for what he can do.

The one problem, though, is that Muncy's contract expires after the 2026 campaign. He's going to hit free agency and search for a hefty deal to cover the remainder of his good years. After signing Tucker, what are the odds that the Dodgers are going to give Muncy, an infielder set to turn 36 years old in August, the kind of deal he's looking for? Even the Dodgers will have some limits.

Knowing how the Dodgers operate, they'll probably find a better third baseman anyway.

OF Josue De Paula

This one is a hot take, but hear me out. The Dodgers now have Tucker, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez set to play regularly in their outfield through the 2027 campaign. Sure, the Dodgers could go ahead and trade Hernandez or Pages to create room for a top prospect like Josue De Paula, but it feels more likely that the Dodgers will trade him for a player to help them win now.

You don't give Tucker $60 million a year only to hoard prospects and not trade them for an immediate upgrade. De Paula has immense potential, but he's probably going to debut sometime in 2027. If the Dodgers can acquire, say, Tarik Skubal, do you really think they wouldn't include De Paula at this point?

If it isn't De Paula, the best prospect in their system, there's a good chance at least one of Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero or Mike Sirota, all outfielders who rank in the top five of their loaded farm system according to MLB Pipeline, will be traded for a proven star.

INF/OF Kiké Hernandez

It feels weird to say Kiké Hernandez won't be back with the Dodgers, a team he's won three World Series titles with. Hernandez is far from a star, but his play always perks up in October, and he's a fan favorite who offers tremendous defensive versatility. He's valuable, but ultimately, where would the Dodgers play him?

Tucker, Pages and Hernandez have the outfield locked up. Muncy, Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman and Freddie Freeman will be their starting infield this season. Even on their bench, the Dodgers have Daulton Rushing, Alex Call, Miguel Rojas, and the recently-signed Andy Ibanez. Would the Dodgers really DFA Ibanez before giving him a shot? Would the Dodgers really demote Call to Triple-A when he's probably a better player than Hernandez?

You can never have too much depth, and perhaps Hernandez will be open to a role that'd involve very minimal playing time on a paycut, but it feels more likely that another team will value him more, and I wouldn't blame him for taking the money. Even if the Dodgers bring him back for 2026, the odds of the 34-year-old playing much longer for the team are slim.

OF Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez went from the best outfielder on the Dodgers to an afterthought in an eyeblink. Hernandez, an All-Star-caliber player, will probably hit sixth or seventh when the Dodgers are at full strength, which is an absurd thought. The Tucker signing also makes clear how much the Dodgers don't need him.

Don't get me wrong, they're glad to happen, and he'll probably patrol left field through the 2027 season, but his contract is set to expire after that. If Tucker chooses to opt into his contract after that season, are the Dodgers really going to be eager to pay Hernandez too?

Even if Tucker opts out, will the Dodgers want to pay Hernandez, who will be 35 years old at the time? Probably not, especially when considering four of their top five prospects are all outfielders, and there's a good chance at least three of them will be ready to debut sometime during the 2027 season. The Dodgers will let Hernandez walk and likely replace him with a better player, whether it's one of their prospects or a proven star.