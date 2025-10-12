Kyle Tucker may have cost himself obvious suitor in parting words to Cubs

The Chicago Cubs returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, in part because they traded for outfielder Kyle Tucker before the season. The Cubs always knew the risk with Tucker, a Scott Boras client who was likely to test free agency no matter what offer Chicago made beforehand. There are no reported negotiations between Tucker and the Cubs, as Jed Hoyer had little time to negotiate an extension with him after acquiring the former Astro.

Tucker had a great first half of the season, and a lackluster second half with a few moments scattered in the playoffs. For example, Tucker hit a home run against the Brewers in Game 4, a Cubs win, and had four hits overall in Chicago victories in Games 3 and 4. That was vintage Tucker, and a big reason why some team will give him over $400 million this offseason if he's lucky.

However, Tucker's Cubs fell short on Saturday night, failing to come up large in enemy territory. Tucker in particular had a chance with men on, but whiffed on a 3-1 fastball right down the middle. He then struck out on a perfectly-painted pitch by the Brewers, and incredible framing by Milwaukee catcher Williams Contreras.

Yes, Kyle Tucker should've crushed that 3-1 fastball middle-middle in the 6th.



BUT! Aaron Ashby throwing back-to-back four-seamers in that AB was electric. He'd thrown that pitch <10 times to lefties this year, just 2%.



Befuddled Tuck in the biggest AB of the season.

What did Kyle Tucker say after the Cubs lost Game 5?

Tucker didn't open up much about his looming free agency after the Cubs loss, which was the right call. Unlike fellow free agent to be Pete Alonso, Tucker knew that if there were any hope of a Chicago reunion, he shouldn't make any rash decisions. However, Tucker finally relented when asked by ESPN's Jesse Rogers. If you read between the lines, Tucker doesn't sound all that confident about playing at Wrigley in 2026.

"We'll see what happens. Don't know what the future is going to hold. If not, it's been an honor playing with all these guys and wish everyone best of luck whether its playing next year or not with them," Tucker said.

Tucker sounds like a man planning a smooth exit, hoping not to anger one of MLB's largest fanbases on the way out. Sure, Tucker is the type of player who always keeps his off-field plans close to the vest, but that's a PR statement if I've ever heard on. Tucker didn't say he hoped to remain a Cub. He didn't say he planned on speaking with Jed Hoyer and the Ricketts family extensively after the season. He did talk about the Cubs in the past tense, and essentially read a eulogy of this season.

Should the Cubs try and keep Kyle Tucker?

The Cubs should absolutely make an offer to Tucker that they are comfortable with. Knowing the Ricketts family, odds are that offer won't be high enough. However, at least they'll be able to report back to the fanbase that they tried. That's what matters at this point – saving face.

Again, Tucker had an incredible first half of the season. He made the NL All-Star Team, and finished the year with a 4.5 bWAR. That's not nothing, and he will have plenty of suitors on the open market, including teams like the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants willing to pay him whatever it takes. Chicago is not of a similar mind, and can use the money they would've given Tucker to replace him by committee, much like the Yankees did last offseason with Juan Soto. Those Yankees got back to the postseason in 2025 without Soto – while his Mets lost out on the final NL Wild Card spot.

One player does not make a team, and the Cubs have an emerging young core even without Tucker. They also have plenty of holes to fill, with or without Tucker. Letting him walk – assuming the asking price is indeed enormous – might be their best path forward.