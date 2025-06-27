Kyle Tucker vs. Astros: Injury status, matchup history and lineup projection

The Chicago Cubs continue their road trip as they face the Houston Astros on Friday night to start a three-game series.

The Cubs won game two in their series against the St. Louis Cardinals in a blowout, driven by star hitter Kyle Tucker. Tucker blasted his 16th home run, displaying dominance at the plate and continuing to set the tone for the Cubs, just as he’s done all season. Tucker has played a significant role in the team’s success this year and remains a central part of their offensive power.

Kyle Tucker overcomes minor setback with strong performance

In early June, Tucker hurt his right ring finger while awkwardly sliding into second base during a steal attempt. Since the injury, Tucker has been playing through some discomfort but has managed to perform without major restrictions. In the first 13 games following the injury, he has recorded a .244 batting average, a .380 on-base percentage, and a .415 slugging percentage, with just one home run.

Over the past five games, Tucker recorded seven hits, including two home runs and five runs batted in. Tucker currently holds a .287 batting average, a .395 on-base percentage, and a .527 slugging percentage.

Friday's matchup shaped by team dynamics

Entering tonight’s game against Astros Brandon Walter, Tucker looks to build on his consistent production against left-handed pitching. Tucker has a .277 batting average with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 108 plate appearances against lefties.

After sweeping the Phillies in three games while holding their offense to just one run, the Astros shift their focus to Chicago. Walter, with a 0-1 record and a 3.80 ERA, takes the mound for Houston. Facing each other for the first time this season, both clubs enter the series with identical 48-33 records.

With the Astros posting their usual dominant lineup, the Cubs look to their guy in the number two spot to set the tone early. First pitch is scheduled tonight for 8:10 p.m. ET

Cubs projected lineup: