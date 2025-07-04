Latest Bryan Reynolds rumor is enough to get Pirates GM Ben Cherington fired

Who you choose to do business with matters. While Bryan Reynolds has not had a great first half for the Pittsburgh Pirates, under no circumstances should general manager Ben Cherington be thinking about dealing their All-Star centerfielder to the Kansas City Royals. Ken Rosenthal touched on this for The Athletic. Kansas City has long had an affinity for switch hitters that could help elevate its lineup.

To me, this is not about Reynolds' slow start to the season, nor is it about him being on the wrong side of 20, nor is it even really about him being under contract through 2030. It is about Kansas City... The Royals are another small-market franchise in the same geographical footprint as the Pirates. They may be a better-run organization, as illustrated by their playoff run last year, but they are only 41-47...

By selling low on Reynolds, it would further signify to the Pirates' fan base that this organization never has any serious aspirations about creating an environment conducive to playing winning baseball. If Reynolds were tied to a major-market franchise that was actually contending, I think we all could get behind the idea of a trade even more. The fact the Royals are not winning is precisely my main point.

Kansas City may want to try to make something happen, but the Pirates will need to sit this one out.

Why Pittsburgh Pirates can't trade Bryan Reynolds to Kansas City Royals

While every player and every situation is different, the last thing you would want to do if you are the Pirates to show Paul Skenes, and to some extent Bubba Chandler, that is will be more of the same for the future of this team. If a team like the Royals or whomever were to put forth a ridiculous offer for someone like Reynolds, I could understand pulling the trigger and moving forth with the blockbuster.

However, moving on from Reynolds this soon into his extension tells me that the Pirates are not even remotely interested in ever being competitive. It was not until Reynolds and Ke'Bryan Hayes did I remember young Pirates stars even getting extensions. You have to at least try and put forth the facade that you want to compete, even if you do not know how. Now is not the time to move on.

And again, who the Pirates would conceivably trade Reynolds to matters. Obviously, you would much rather it be an American League team vs. a perennial contender in the National League. Kansas City plays in the right league, but in the wrong market and with the wrong record. I would argue trading Reynolds to interleague rival Detroit is far more palpable because at least the Tigers are winning now.

The Pirates may have reasons to be sellers this year and most years, but try to have a little patience.