Latest Kyle Tucker-Blue Jays rumors could push Yankees into nuclear trade option

Unlike perennial All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is not a free agent this offseason. But, much like Tucker, questions have been bubbling up throughout the offseason as to whether the 33-year-old Harper will suit up for another team in 2026 and beyond. However, the latest rumors about Tucker's free agency and suitors might have everything to do with Harper, the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees.

MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand reported this week that the Blue Jays should be considered an early suitor for Tucker in free agency, saying that Toronto will "certainly be in the mix" with the best hitter in the free agency class.

Blue Jays pursuing Kyle Tucker could push Yankees into Bryce Harper trade

If Tucker signs with the Blue Jays, the next domino to fall should be the Yankees aggressively fighting fire with fire and trading for Harper. That's especially true as the perennial All-Star's relationship with Philadelphia appears to be souring to some degree.

Harper spent the weeks following the Phillies’ NLDS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers by engaging in a public war of words with lead baseball executive Dave Dombrowski. The issues began when Dombrowski questioned if Harper, who he acknowledged is still an “All-Star caliber player” after 13 seasons, can regain his elite form; injuries limited Harper to 27 home runs, 75 RBI, an .814 OPS and 3.1 bWAR in 132 games.

Most teams would take those numbers from their starting first baseman in a heartbeat, and Harper, who is entering the eighth year of a 13-year, $330 million contract, publicly admitted that he was hurt by Dombrowski’s comments and felt “uncomfortable” with any possible trade talk. Although Dombrowski later clarified what he meant, that didn’t stop fans, pundits and even ex-players — such as former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier — from suggesting the Phillies could trade Harper this offseason.

Why a Bryce Harper trade fits perfectly for the Yankees

Although Harper’s outfield days are likely permanently behind him, that shouldn’t stop the Yankees from calling Dombrowski and the Phillies. The Yankees are unlikely to bring veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt back for 2026, and Giancarlo Stanton’s presence means that the Yankees can’t make Silver Slugger finalist Ben Rice a full-time DH — assuming, of course, that the oft-injured Stanton stays healthy.

Frazier suggested in October that the Yankees make Rice the centerpiece of a potential Harper trade. Rice emerged as one of the Yankees’ more reliable hitters in 2025, finishing with 26 home runs, 28 doubles, an .836 OPS, and 2.3 bWAR in 530 plate appearances. His 9.4% walk rate and 18.9% strikeout rate are both above league average (8.4% and 22.2%, respectively), and he also profiles as a possible starting catcher.

Harper has a no-trade clause in his contract, though there are obvious, undisputable benefits of being traded to the Yankees. For all of their flaws and postseason issues, the Yankees have built a loaded roster and have spent decades proving that they’ll do whatever it takes to win championships. The budget doesn’t always lead to results, with the Yankees only owning a single pennant since their 2009 World Series win, but Harper wouldn’t join a borderline playoff team or one looking to break a lengthy postseason drought.

Let’s also not rule out the Boston Red Sox just yet, considering that they need another heavy hitter in their lineup. All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman opted out of his contract, and Boston still must find a long-term solution at first base. Harper won’t come cheap, but we’ve seen the Red Sox take risks under lead baseball executive Craig Breslow; Boston traded four prospects to the Chicago White Sox for ace Garrett Crochet last winter and dealt Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants this past June.

As of November 15, there have been no credible reports regarding the Phillies weighing trading Harper this offseason. However, the Yankees and Red Sox should do everything in their power to pursue the two-time MVP if it means holding off the Blue Jays and Dodgers in the process.