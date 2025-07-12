Historically, it's risky to draft right-handed high school pitchers at the very top of the MLB Draft. Also historically, the Seattle Mariners have been incredible at drafting and developing pitchers in their farm system. Almost the entire rotation for the team was drafted by the M's and brought through the franchise's farm system.

So, even if the Mariners potentially go with a prep school righty — which ESPN predicts they will at pick No. 3 with Seth Hernandez — it will likely stir some nerves and some excitement within the M's fan base. The nerves come from the risk associated with players of this archetype, and the excitement from fans imagining what Seattle's pitching development can do with a guy of this much natural talent. The fastball can touch 100 and the curveball could develop into one of the nastiest in baseball. I'm already sold.

Mariners history of drafting pitchers should comfort fans

Say what you want about the Mariners' roster-building strategy (trust me, I've said lots, none of which can be printed) but if there's one thing this front office does well, it's draft and develop big league pitching talent. Logan Gilbert was the team's first-round pick in 2018, followed by George Kirby in 2019. They found Bryan Woo in the sixth round in 2021, and Bryce Miller in the fourth that same year. Logan Evans, who has been impressive at times this year, was a twelfth-rounder in 2023. It's a long list, and not all of these guys are aces — but they're all at least reliable rotation arms.

Not every pick is a hit — Emerson Hancock, the team's first-round selection in 2020, has been serviceable at times but hasn't delivered what a franchise expects from a top pick.

Still, all in all, the Mariners have a pretty impressive track record of finding pitching talent in the MLB Draft. All of these guys were college pitchers, so Hernandez would be a different type of prospect; but if the scouting department thinks he's worthy of the No. 3 pick this weekend, then they must be confident the team can mold him like they did numerous pitchers in the past few years.

Seth Hernandez could be Mariners next great pitcher

The pressure of being a top pick in the MLB Draft holds plenty of weight on its own. Sharing the position — and last name — of potentially the best player in the history of the franchise that drafts you... that doesn't relieve any pressure.

Félix Hernández was the best pitcher in the American League for multiple years, and despite the franchise never surrounding him with competitive teams, he stayed loyal to the Mariners (maybe too loyal), endearing himself to fans forever. He threw a perfect game, won a Cy Young, and posted nearly 50 WAR throughout his (Hall-of-Fame?) career.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT



Due to the last name, right-handed arm, deadly fastball-changeup combo and ridiculous upside



If the Mariners select Seth Hernandez, we here at the Marine Layer Pod will be coining/pioneering this nickname moving forward



Prince Seth



Thank you for your time pic.twitter.com/5j2CvJHOBH — Marine Layer Podcast (@MarineLayerPod) July 10, 2025

The nicknames for Seth have already started, if you were wondering.