Latest Ryan Helsley rumor is embarrassing for the Cardinals

MLB teams need relief pitching like air, specifically around the trade deadline. So, many figured the St. Louis Cardinals should command a considerable haul for Ryan Helsley, especially based on the interest he garnered over the offseason. However, recent intel from Jim Bowden of The Athletic suggests the front office may have held onto its bargaining chip for too long.

A Philadelphia Phillies fan asked Bowden what a "reasonable return" would be for his favorite squad to land Helsley from the Cardinals ($). And based on the insider's response, it may not take much to acquire the veteran right-hander, which is an indictment of St. Louis' front office.

Cardinals' return for Ryan Helsley in hypothetical Phillies trade leaves much to be desired

Bowden believes the Cardinals could fetch second baseman Aroon Escobar and outfielder Griffin Burkholder, Philadelphia's Nos. 6 and 9 prospects. That's far off from where we were over the winter, to say the least. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Co. ostensibly squandered a prime sell-high opportunity and have shot themselves in the foot.

Escobar barely cracks the Top 100 Pipeline rankings (No. 97), and Burkholder doesn't. How is a package centered around underwhelming farm system reinforcements a sensible incoming package for one of baseball's best closers? Where did St. Louis go wrong? This hypothetical swap with Philly would be a perplexing outcome for Mozeliak.

Turning 31 this month, Helsley is in the midst of a down campaign and is slated for unrestricted free agency. Given the circumstances, his value has seemingly taken a hit. Giving up premium young talent for him right now isn't as appealing, which stings when multiple suitors expressed interest six-plus months ago.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have zero leverage, playing into the Phillies' (or any other prospective bidder) hands. Helsley's on an expiring contract, and St. Louis reportedly hasn't discussed an extension with him. Rival executives can say: "Take our pu pu platter or risk the reigning Reliever of the Year hitting the open market, your choice."

Helsley is 3-0 with a 3.19 ERA, 1.387 WHIP, 35 strikeouts and 18 saves across 31 innings of work in 2025. The two-time All-Star is uncharacteristically tied for the league lead in blown saves. The hard-throwing hurler already exceeded last year's total of four, when he notably led the Majors in saves (49).