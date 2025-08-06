Let's manage the Yankees bullpen properly since Aaron Boone clearly can't

The New York Yankees might just be the most laughable team in Major League Baseball right now. Not the Chicago White Sox. Not the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees — a team with sky-high payrolls, postseason expectations and, now, a five-game losing streak thanks to another baffling bullpen decision by manager Aaron Boone.

Tuesday night, Boone opted to stick with Devin Williams in the eighth inning after he loaded the bases — the same Devin Williams who blew Monday night’s game with a game-tying homer and had surrendered four earned runs in his last three appearances. Predictably, Williams gave up the Texas Rangers’ only two runs of the game, and that was all they needed.

Boone’s decision had fans and analysts across the league scratching their heads and asking the same question:

Is he serious?

At this point, it’s almost comedic when Williams enters a game — not just in the ninth, but in any high-leverage situation. Whether fans chalk it up to him not being built for New York or simply past his prime, the reality is this: The $8.6 million man needs to sit down and reset.

So allow me — someone whose managing experience includes making low-risk substitutions during my brother’s Saturday slow-pitch softball games — to take a crack at managing the Yankees’ bullpen. At this point, I really don’t think it could get worse than what Boone’s doing.

Sixth Inning: Devin Williams

Yes, I’m still using Devin Williams, but only in the lowest-risk scenario possible — the sixth inning.

He’s made just one appearance in the sixth this season, faced two batters, and gave up zero hits or runs. That’s it. That’s the window.

Had he entered during the sixth on Tuesday, he would’ve faced the same portion of the lineup he saw in the eighth — only with far less pressure. Williams has fared better against right-handed hitters this year, with 13 more strikeouts and two fewer home runs allowed than against lefties.

And when he was demoted from the closer role earlier this year, his performance actually stabilized. Add to that his elite chase rate — still one of the best in baseball — and you’ve got a guy who just needs confidence in a safe inning to reset.

Seventh Inning: Tim Hill

One of the more underused arms in the bullpen, Tim Hill last pitched on August 2 in a 2–0 loss to the Marlins. But make no mistake: He’s been rock solid this season with a 2.66 ERA across 50.2 innings.

Hill thrives in low- to mid-leverage innings, making him ideal for the seventh. The bottom of the Rangers' lineup features mostly left-handed hitters — and Hill has dominated lefties in 2025, with a 1.03 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 26.2 innings.

His funky sidearm delivery and pinpoint command are especially effective on turf, where he performs better than on grass. Boone should’ve noticed that. He didn’t.

Eighth inning: Camilo Doval

This one should’ve been easy. Camilo Doval came in Tuesday night and pitched a clean sixth inning after Will Warren’s start. Since his rocky Yankees debut against Miami, Doval has not allowed an earned run in two innings of work.

Assuming the game is on track, Doval would’ve faced Josh Smith and Corey Seager (lefties) followed by Marcus Semien (a righty). Doval’s .183 BAA vs. lefties and 1.121 WHIP this season are elite.

Also: In seven appearances this year in the eighth inning, he’s allowed just two earned runs. Combine that with his 92% ground ball rate and a strong infield defense, and you've got your eighth-inning guy.

Ninth inning: Luke Weaver

Why on earth did Aaron Boone abandon Luke Weaver as the team’s closer?

Despite a rough July, Weaver was the guy last postseason when Clay Holmes faltered. He’s strikeout-heavy, calm under pressure and carries a microscopic 0.61 ERA in the ninth inning this season — with just one earned run in 14.2 innings and 13 Ks.

Even with weaker splits against righties, his xBA is in the top 1% of MLB. That means bad luck, not bad pitching.

If Weaver were to falter, both Mark Leiter Jr. and David Bednar were ready in the pen. Boone didn’t even consider it.

The Bottom Line

We shouldn’t have to draw up bullpen plans for a professional baseball team, but here we are. The Yankees are fading — fast — and the margin for error between sneaking into the Wild Card and missing October entirely is razor-thin.

Aaron Boone needs to stop managing with emotion or loyalty. He needs to manage with logic, numbers and urgency.

Because if things don’t change — for Williams, for Boone, and for the Yankees — there won’t be much left to manage by September.