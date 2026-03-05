List of past World Baseball Classic champs: Team USA looking for second trophy

The World Baseball Classic is back for its sixth edition, with pool play kicking off this week in Tokyo, San Juan, Miami and Houston. Team USA begins its march to a championship on Friday night, with a Pool C opener against Brazil. Boasting a lineup full of All-Stars (Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Cal Raleigh foremost among them) and a rotation headlined by the two best pitchers in the world in Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, the Americans — and, of course, their fans — understandably expect to be hoisting the trophy in two weeks' time.

But the history of the WBC suggests otherwise. The hard truth is that international baseball has been frustratingly difficult for the States to conquer, and while there's plenty of reason to believe that this time will be different, the U.S. has a painful past to overcome.

Full list of World Baseball Classic winners

The World Baseball Classic is celebrating 20 years of existence in its sixth tournament, so far a full 60 percent of WBC titles have gone to one nation: Japan, which won the first two trophies in 2006 and 2009 before adding another with a win over the United States in 2023.

Year Champion Runner-up 2006 Japan Cuba 2009 Japan South Korea 2013 Dominican Republic Puerto Rico 2017 United States Puerto Rico 2023 Japan United States

Mixing MLB stars like Ichiro Suzuki and Daisuke Matsuzaka with the best players from NPB, Japan was an unstoppable force in the early years of the WBC, dropping a combined total of three games across the first two tournaments. That run finally ended in 2013, when Carlos Beltran and the Molina brothers led a Cinderella Puerto Rico team all the way to the final — only to fall just short against a Dominican Republic side with just a bit too much firepower (and a lineup featuring Nelson Cruz, Robinson Cano, Edwin Encarnacion and more).

The United States finally joined the party in 2017, rebounding from losses to both Puerto Rico and the D.R. in the first two rounds to upset Japan in the semis and then blast Puerto Rico in the final at Dodger Stadium. The hero was Marcus Stroman, who posted a 2.35 ERA in 15.1 innings — including six scoreless in the championship-clinching win. Alas, Team USA couldn't make it back-to-back in 2023, riding a red-hot offense into the title game only to fall just short in a 3-2 instant classic to Japan.

Full history of Team USA at the World Baseball Classic

Considering that it's our national pastime and all, you'd think that the States would have a better overall record in the World Baseball Classic. But the reality is that Team USA's performance in this competition has been mixed at best. The Americans didn't even make it into the knockout stage until 2017, and they've won the tournament just once in five tries to date.

Year Finish 2006 Second round (eighth place overall) 2009 Fourth place 2013 Second round (sixth place overall) 2017 Champion 2023 Runner-up

Part of those struggles is simply a lack of investment, at least until recently. And part of it is a matter of buy-in: The Americans have never really been able to send their true best to the WBC, especially on the pitching side of things, with teams and players reluctant to risk the big-league season to come by straining their throwing programs in early March.

That all changes in 2026, though. The thrill of the 2023 tournament captured not just the public's imagination but the attention of the best players in the States, all of whom suddenly were desperate to take part in the next edition. Even though pitchers like Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal are on strict workload limits, at least they're pitching at all, and the rotation and bullpen depth behind them is the best it's ever been. Combine that with a typically loaded lineup, and you've got the best American baseball team ever assembled.

But even that might not be enough, as WBC history bears out. The U.S. is hardly the only country to take immense pride in its baseball culture, and the Dominican Republic, Japan, Mexico and others boast deep rosters full of MLB stars. If Team USA wants to put its stamp on the World Baseball Classic, it's going to have to do so the hard way.