Little League World Series history and the hometown that built it

Today begins the 2025 Little League World Series, in which 20 teams from around the globe will gather in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to compete for the highest honor in youth baseball. The tournament will feature 10 teams from the United States and 10 international teams, with each region featuring the best Little League club from that area.

So what's the deal? Why do teams spanning all corners of this massive planet congregate in Williamsport, of all places? Well, it's simple: That's where it all started.

Why is the LLWS in Williamsport?

The Little League program was founded in 1939 right in Williamsport by Carl E. Stotz, a local oil clerk. The first-ever Little League World Series, held eight years after the league's inception in 1947, featured only Pennsylvania-based teams, and was played at Original Field at Memorial Park in Williamsport, per the LLWS official website.

A few years after the initial World Series tournament, won by a local Williamsport-area team, the Little League program had spread like wildfire across 48 U.S. states. In 1950, the first non-U.S. Little League teams were established in Panama, Canada and Hawai'i.

Now there are Little League teams in 80 countries on six continents, made up of approximately two million boys and girls worldwide, per the website. And every summer, around this time, the best of the best still migrate to Williamsport for the high-stakes tournament.

When's the last time an international team won the LLWS?

Teams from 44 U.S. States and 29 countries have sent teams to participate in the LLWS. The United States has won 40 of the 77 LLWS tournaments to date, with 2025 marking the 78th annual edition. That means 37 belong to the following countries, per the LLWS website: Curaçao, South Korea, Mexico, Venezuela, Japan, Chinese Taipei.

Taiwan claims the most international LLWS victories (17), with Japan a close second (11).

The last international team to win the LLWS was Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan, which beat Lufkin, Texas, in the 2017 championship game.

Complete list of past LLWS winners

Here the full list of winning teams from the LLWS, dating back to 1947.

Year LLWS Champion 2024 Lake Mary, Florida 2023 El Segundo, California 2022 Honolulu, Hawai'i 2021 Taylor, Michigan 2020 N/A (COVID-19) 2019 River Ridge, Louisiana 2018 Honolulu, Hawai'i 2017 Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan 2016 Maine-Endwell, New York 2015 Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan 2014 Seoul, South Korea 2013 Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan 2012 Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan 2011 Huntington Beach, California 2010 Edogawa Minami, Tokyo, Japan 2009 Chula Vista, California 2008 Waipahu, Hawai'i 2007 Warner Robins, Georgia 2006 Columbus, Georgia 2005 'Ewa Beach, Hawai'i 2004 Willemstad, Curaçao 2003 Musashi-Fushū, Tokyo, Japan 2002 Louisville, Kentucky 2001 Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan 2000 Maracaibo, Venezuela 1999 Hirakata, Osaka, Japan 1998 Toms River, New Jersey 1997 Guadalupe, Neuvo León, Mexico 1996 Koahsiung, Taiwan 1995 Tainan, Taiwan 1994 Maracaibo, Venezuela 1993 Long Beach, California 1992 Long Beach, California 1991 Taichung, Taiwan 1990 Tainan, Taiwan 1989 Trumbull, Connecticut 1988 Taichung, Taiwan 1987 Hualien, Taiwan 1986 Tainan, Taiwan 1985 Seoul, South Korea 1984 Seoul, South Korea 1983 Marietta, Georgia 1982 Kirkland, Washington 1981 Taichung, Taiwan 1980 Hualien, Taiwan 1979 Taipei, Taiwan 1978 Pingtung, Taiwan 1977 Koahsiung, Taiwan 1976 Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan 1975 Lakewood, New Jersey 1974 Kaohsiung, Taiwan 1973 Tainan, Taiwan 1972 Taipei, Taiwan 1971 Tainan, Taiwan 1970 Wayne, New Jersey 1969 Taichung, Taiwan 1968 Wakayama, Osaka, Japan 1967 West Tokyo, Japan 1966 Houston, Texas 1965 Windsor Locks, Connecticut 1964 Staten Island, New York 1963 Granada Hills, California 1962 San Jose, California 1961 El Cajon, California 1960 Levittown, Pennsylvania 1959 Hamtramck, Michigan 1958 Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico 1957 Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico 1956 Roswell, New Mexico 1955 Morrisville, Pennsylvania 1954 Schenectady, New York 1953 Birmingham, Alabama 1952 Norwalk, Connecticut 1951 Stamford, Connecticut 1950 Houston, Texas 1949 Hammonton, New Jersey 1948 Lock Haven, Pennsylvania 1947 Williamsport, Pennsylvania

The United States (40) claims the most victories of any country, of course. If we break it down into non-U.S. countries and U.S. states, Taiwan takes the crown with 17, followed by Japan with 11 and California with eight. Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey and Hawai'i make up the next tier with four a piece, while Mexico, South Korea, (the state of) Georgia and New York all have three.