Little League World Series history and the hometown that built it

The Little League World Series takes place annually in Williamsport, PA. Here's everything you need to know.
Little League World Series
Little League World Series | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

Today begins the 2025 Little League World Series, in which 20 teams from around the globe will gather in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to compete for the highest honor in youth baseball. The tournament will feature 10 teams from the United States and 10 international teams, with each region featuring the best Little League club from that area.

So what's the deal? Why do teams spanning all corners of this massive planet congregate in Williamsport, of all places? Well, it's simple: That's where it all started.

Why is the LLWS in Williamsport?

The Little League program was founded in 1939 right in Williamsport by Carl E. Stotz, a local oil clerk. The first-ever Little League World Series, held eight years after the league's inception in 1947, featured only Pennsylvania-based teams, and was played at Original Field at Memorial Park in Williamsport, per the LLWS official website.

A few years after the initial World Series tournament, won by a local Williamsport-area team, the Little League program had spread like wildfire across 48 U.S. states. In 1950, the first non-U.S. Little League teams were established in Panama, Canada and Hawai'i.

Now there are Little League teams in 80 countries on six continents, made up of approximately two million boys and girls worldwide, per the website. And every summer, around this time, the best of the best still migrate to Williamsport for the high-stakes tournament.

When's the last time an international team won the LLWS?

Teams from 44 U.S. States and 29 countries have sent teams to participate in the LLWS. The United States has won 40 of the 77 LLWS tournaments to date, with 2025 marking the 78th annual edition. That means 37 belong to the following countries, per the LLWS website: Curaçao, South Korea, Mexico, Venezuela, Japan, Chinese Taipei.

Taiwan claims the most international LLWS victories (17), with Japan a close second (11).

The last international team to win the LLWS was Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan, which beat Lufkin, Texas, in the 2017 championship game.

Complete list of past LLWS winners

Here the full list of winning teams from the LLWS, dating back to 1947.

Year

LLWS Champion

2024

Lake Mary, Florida

2023

El Segundo, California

2022

Honolulu, Hawai'i

2021

Taylor, Michigan

2020

N/A (COVID-19)

2019

River Ridge, Louisiana

2018

Honolulu, Hawai'i

2017

Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan

2016

Maine-Endwell, New York

2015

Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan

2014

Seoul, South Korea

2013

Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan

2012

Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan

2011

Huntington Beach, California

2010

Edogawa Minami, Tokyo, Japan

2009

Chula Vista, California

2008

Waipahu, Hawai'i

2007

Warner Robins, Georgia

2006

Columbus, Georgia

2005

'Ewa Beach, Hawai'i

2004

Willemstad, Curaçao

2003

Musashi-Fushū, Tokyo, Japan

2002

Louisville, Kentucky

2001

Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan

2000

Maracaibo, Venezuela

1999

Hirakata, Osaka, Japan

1998

Toms River, New Jersey

1997

Guadalupe, Neuvo León, Mexico

1996

Koahsiung, Taiwan

1995

Tainan, Taiwan

1994

Maracaibo, Venezuela

1993

Long Beach, California

1992

Long Beach, California

1991

Taichung, Taiwan

1990

Tainan, Taiwan

1989

Trumbull, Connecticut

1988

Taichung, Taiwan

1987

Hualien, Taiwan

1986

Tainan, Taiwan

1985

Seoul, South Korea

1984

Seoul, South Korea

1983

Marietta, Georgia

1982

Kirkland, Washington

1981

Taichung, Taiwan

1980

Hualien, Taiwan

1979

Taipei, Taiwan

1978

Pingtung, Taiwan

1977

Koahsiung, Taiwan

1976

Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan

1975

Lakewood, New Jersey

1974

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

1973

Tainan, Taiwan

1972

Taipei, Taiwan

1971

Tainan, Taiwan

1970

Wayne, New Jersey

1969

Taichung, Taiwan

1968

Wakayama, Osaka, Japan

1967

West Tokyo, Japan

1966

Houston, Texas

1965

Windsor Locks, Connecticut

1964

Staten Island, New York

1963

Granada Hills, California

1962

San Jose, California

1961

El Cajon, California

1960

Levittown, Pennsylvania

1959

Hamtramck, Michigan

1958

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

1957

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

1956

Roswell, New Mexico

1955

Morrisville, Pennsylvania

1954

Schenectady, New York

1953

Birmingham, Alabama

1952

Norwalk, Connecticut

1951

Stamford, Connecticut

1950

Houston, Texas

1949

Hammonton, New Jersey

1948

Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

1947

Williamsport, Pennsylvania

The United States (40) claims the most victories of any country, of course. If we break it down into non-U.S. countries and U.S. states, Taiwan takes the crown with 17, followed by Japan with 11 and California with eight. Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey and Hawai'i make up the next tier with four a piece, while Mexico, South Korea, (the state of) Georgia and New York all have three.

