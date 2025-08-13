Little League World Series history and the hometown that built it

Today begins the 2025 Little League World Series, in which 20 teams from around the globe will gather in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to compete for the highest honor in youth baseball. The tournament will feature 10 teams from the United States and 10 international teams, with each region featuring the best Little League club from that area.
So what's the deal? Why do teams spanning all corners of this massive planet congregate in Williamsport, of all places? Well, it's simple: That's where it all started.
Why is the LLWS in Williamsport?
The Little League program was founded in 1939 right in Williamsport by Carl E. Stotz, a local oil clerk. The first-ever Little League World Series, held eight years after the league's inception in 1947, featured only Pennsylvania-based teams, and was played at Original Field at Memorial Park in Williamsport, per the LLWS official website.
A few years after the initial World Series tournament, won by a local Williamsport-area team, the Little League program had spread like wildfire across 48 U.S. states. In 1950, the first non-U.S. Little League teams were established in Panama, Canada and Hawai'i.
Now there are Little League teams in 80 countries on six continents, made up of approximately two million boys and girls worldwide, per the website. And every summer, around this time, the best of the best still migrate to Williamsport for the high-stakes tournament.
When's the last time an international team won the LLWS?
Teams from 44 U.S. States and 29 countries have sent teams to participate in the LLWS. The United States has won 40 of the 77 LLWS tournaments to date, with 2025 marking the 78th annual edition. That means 37 belong to the following countries, per the LLWS website: Curaçao, South Korea, Mexico, Venezuela, Japan, Chinese Taipei.
Taiwan claims the most international LLWS victories (17), with Japan a close second (11).
The last international team to win the LLWS was Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan, which beat Lufkin, Texas, in the 2017 championship game.
Complete list of past LLWS winners
Here the full list of winning teams from the LLWS, dating back to 1947.
Year
LLWS Champion
2024
Lake Mary, Florida
2023
El Segundo, California
2022
Honolulu, Hawai'i
2021
Taylor, Michigan
2020
N/A (COVID-19)
2019
River Ridge, Louisiana
2018
Honolulu, Hawai'i
2017
Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan
2016
Maine-Endwell, New York
2015
Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan
2014
Seoul, South Korea
2013
Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan
2012
Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan
2011
Huntington Beach, California
2010
Edogawa Minami, Tokyo, Japan
2009
Chula Vista, California
2008
Waipahu, Hawai'i
2007
Warner Robins, Georgia
2006
Columbus, Georgia
2005
'Ewa Beach, Hawai'i
2004
Willemstad, Curaçao
2003
Musashi-Fushū, Tokyo, Japan
2002
Louisville, Kentucky
2001
Tokyo-Kitasuna, Japan
2000
Maracaibo, Venezuela
1999
Hirakata, Osaka, Japan
1998
Toms River, New Jersey
1997
Guadalupe, Neuvo León, Mexico
1996
Koahsiung, Taiwan
1995
Tainan, Taiwan
1994
Maracaibo, Venezuela
1993
Long Beach, California
1992
Long Beach, California
1991
Taichung, Taiwan
1990
Tainan, Taiwan
1989
Trumbull, Connecticut
1988
Taichung, Taiwan
1987
Hualien, Taiwan
1986
Tainan, Taiwan
1985
Seoul, South Korea
1984
Seoul, South Korea
1983
Marietta, Georgia
1982
Kirkland, Washington
1981
Taichung, Taiwan
1980
Hualien, Taiwan
1979
Taipei, Taiwan
1978
Pingtung, Taiwan
1977
Koahsiung, Taiwan
1976
Chōfu, Tokyo, Japan
1975
Lakewood, New Jersey
1974
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
1973
Tainan, Taiwan
1972
Taipei, Taiwan
1971
Tainan, Taiwan
1970
Wayne, New Jersey
1969
Taichung, Taiwan
1968
Wakayama, Osaka, Japan
1967
West Tokyo, Japan
1966
Houston, Texas
1965
Windsor Locks, Connecticut
1964
Staten Island, New York
1963
Granada Hills, California
1962
San Jose, California
1961
El Cajon, California
1960
Levittown, Pennsylvania
1959
Hamtramck, Michigan
1958
Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
1957
Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
1956
Roswell, New Mexico
1955
Morrisville, Pennsylvania
1954
Schenectady, New York
1953
Birmingham, Alabama
1952
Norwalk, Connecticut
1951
Stamford, Connecticut
1950
Houston, Texas
1949
Hammonton, New Jersey
1948
Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
1947
Williamsport, Pennsylvania
The United States (40) claims the most victories of any country, of course. If we break it down into non-U.S. countries and U.S. states, Taiwan takes the crown with 17, followed by Japan with 11 and California with eight. Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey and Hawai'i make up the next tier with four a piece, while Mexico, South Korea, (the state of) Georgia and New York all have three.