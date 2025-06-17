Losing skid shows Yankees haven't learned from World Series embarrassment

The New York Yankees dropped their fourth straight game Monday night, falling 1-0 to the Los Angeles Angels in an 11-inning heartbreaker. While fans and broadcasters alike labeled it a classic "pitcher’s duel," the loss did more than sting — it highlighted a growing flaw that’s plagued the Yankees since the 2024 World Series.

They can’t win in extras.

Now 1-5 in extra-inning games this season, the Yankees’ issues in bonus baseball are becoming too big to ignore. Over those six games, New York is slashing an abysmal .077/.194/.077 — just two hits, one run and eight strikeouts to show for it. And when starting with the ghost runner on second base, a rule designed to benefit the offense? The numbers somehow get worse: .053/.174/.053.

This isn’t a matter of slumping bats or fluke losses. It’s systemic.

The 2025 Yankees are trying to reestablish the "aura" of last year’s squad — and on the surface, things are working. Aaron Judge is putting up historic numbers. Paul Goldschmidt looks like he’s rediscovered his prime. Giancarlo Stanton returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4 in his season debut. On the mound, the trio of Clarke Schmidt, Carlos Rodón, and Max Fried has provided elite-level starting pitching.

But the one thing this team lacks?

Composure under pressure.

Extra innings are designed to create urgency. The ghost runner rule speeds up the drama — but that also means the margin for error is thinner than ever. For the Yankees, it’s not just a missed opportunity. It’s a trend. And one that continues to cost them games they should win.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Yankees continue to come up small in the biggest moments

Some of the blame has to fall on Aaron Boone. Not once — yes, you’re reading this correctly — not once this season has Boone called for a bunt in extra innings to move the ghost runner from second to third. That’s the most basic of baseball logic: Sacrifice an out to increase your chances of scoring. Instead, the Yankees have taken a swing-for-the-fences approach that too often results in nothing.

And if you’re not manufacturing runs, you better be locking them down.

That’s where the bullpen issues surface. Devin Williams was responsible for one extra-inning loss. Tim Hill has two on his ledger. Jake Cousins is out for the season after Tommy John surgery. Luke Weaver remains sidelined with a hamstring strain. Even with elite starters, the Yankees are running out of reliable late-game options.

For a team currently first in the American League East, holding a 2.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays, this isn’t just a blip — it’s a warning. Championship teams find ways to win ugly games. They manufacture runs. They adjust. The Yankees, despite all their talent, are proving they can’t do that when the lights shine brightest.

If this offense doesn’t wake up soon — not today, but yesterday — they’ll keep finding themselves in games they don’t know how to finish.

And that’s not how you play winning baseball.