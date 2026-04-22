Luis Gil masterclass sends Red Sox plummeting to new rock bottom

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Gil was the question mark in the rotation entering the year amid the injuries to Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon. His first two starts were about what was expected. Gil surrendered three earned runs across four innings on the road against the Rays, before giving up four earned runs (on three homers) in five innings against the Angels. If only the rival Boston Red Sox had enjoyed the same level of success against him on Tuesday.

On the road at Fenway Park, Gil really flipped the script. While credit must be given where credit is due, it feels like Gil's impressive stat line in Boston has more to do with the Red Sox offense than it does Gil as a pitcher.

Red Sox blanked by Luis Gil as offensive struggles intensify

Yankees SP Luis Gil | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are now 9-14 on the season and already find themselves buried in last place in the AL East. The inability to score runs this season has been a consistent concern, and it was the same story on a different day for Alex Cora's squad on Tuesday.

The Yankees blanked the Red Sox in a 4-0 contest, and the fact that Gil went 6.1 innings while only scattering two hits and not allowing a run speaks volumes to just how bad the Red Sox offense currently is. Gil only struck out two batters, at the very least Boston made consistent contact but it obvioulsy it did not amount to anything.

Another factor that makes this shutout highly disappointing for Boston fans is the fact that Gil still walked three batters and hit one with a pitch. Control was still an issue for the Yankees' starter and yet Boston was unable to capitalize on the opportunities they were given.

If there were any Boston fans who were actually logical about a week ago and thought it was too early to hit the panic button, they may actually want to re-evaluate their opinion on this team. Struggling the way they are offensively is always a concern, but struggling against arms like Gil is taking it to a whole new level.

This is not to take away from Gil's performance because he took care of business as a competitor should. No disrespect, but there is also no occasion in which Gil should be looking like a Cy Young Award candidate.

But for a Boston offense who has only four players on the roster who have played in more than 10 games this season who currently have an OPS of .700 or better, anything is possible, even for Gil.