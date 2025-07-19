As the MLB trade deadline approaches, many of the top teams that will be buyers at the deadline are looking to improve their pitching rotation in hopes of making a run in the postseason. There are many talented pitchers on struggling teams that are valuable targets at the trade deadline, one of them is Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore.

Gore has had his fair share of highs and lows this season on a Nationals team that is last in the NL East with a 38-59 record. Gore has a 4-8 pitching record this season with a 3.02 ERA, and has the sixth most strikeouts in the MLB with 138.

Its safe to say that Gore will thrive more on contender and could have a significant impact on a team's run in the postseason if the Nationals were to listen to offers from buying teams for their star southpaw. Here's are three contenders that should sell the farm for the Nats ace.

3. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end last night in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. With a 53-46 record and third place in the AL East, the Red Sox will be in a three-way race with the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays for the division title throughout the second half of the season.

With the Red Sox still expected to be buyers at the deadline, Gore would be a valuable addition to the Red Sox pitching rotation that can contribute to clinching Boston's first division title since 2018. Gore would join a Red Sox pitching rotation that features Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Walker Buehler.

The Red Sox also have a top-five farm system in the MLB and are willing to offer the Nationals several top prospects in exchange for Gore

2. Chicago Cubs

Despite holding the best record in the National League, the Chicago Cubs will be in a heated race with the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central crown in the second half of the season. The Brewers are one game behind the Cubs for first place in the division, making the trade deadline extremely important for the Cubs.

With a top 10 farm system in the MLB, there's no reason 5th-bestwhy the Cubs wouldn't be willing to acquire Gore at the trade deadline to improve their pitching rotation. Gore would join a pitching rotation led by Matthew Boyd, who has a 10-3 record and the 5th best ERA in the MLB at 2.34.

Shota Imanaga, Jameson Tailon are also key pieces in the Cubs' pitching rotation, and the addition of Gore would make the Cubs one of the biggest threats to knock off the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League.

1. San Diego Padres

Gore was dealt to the Nationals in the Juan Soto trade in August of 2022 after one season with the Padres. Gore appeared in 16 games with the Padres back in the 2022 season, recording a 4-4 pitching record and a 4.50 ERA.

With the San Diego Padres in the hunt to clinch a spot in the postseason starting the second half of the season, Gore's addition to San Diego's pitching rotation could help them comfortably get in the postseason and make a run. The Padres are currently one and a half games ahead of the San Francisco Giants for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Gore is also a much more experienced pitcher than he was during his first season with the Padres and having him back in better form would be beneficial.

While the Padres don't have as great of a farm system as the Red Sox and Cubs, there are still some talented prospects that the Nationals would be willing to accept in a trade package. More importantly, general manager AJ Preller has never been shy about doing whatever it takes to get the deal he wants done, even if that means trading from the major-league roster.